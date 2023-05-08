Submit Release
Lane closure scheduled Wednesday on I-194 exit ramp

BISMARCK, N.D. – Lane closure scheduled Wednesday, May 10, on the westbound Interstate 194 exit ramp north of the BNSF Railway underpass in Mandan.

This lane closure will be in place for most of the day due to a sign repair project.  

A 16-foot width restriction will be in place and the speed limit will be reduced throughout the project. 

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/. 

CONTACT: 

David Finley 
drfinley@nd.gov 
701-328-4444 

