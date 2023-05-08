N.D. 5 opens west of Joliette

BISMARCK, N.D. – Floodwaters near the Red River have receded enough to reopen North Dakota Highway 5 west of Joliette. It was closed in advance of expected flooding on Friday, April 28.



Motorists should use caution as water no longer covers the road, but remains high.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



