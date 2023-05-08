Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,112 in the last 365 days.

N.D. 5 opens west of Joliette

N.D. 5 opens west of Joliette

BISMARCK, N.D. – Floodwaters near the Red River have receded enough to reopen North Dakota Highway 5 west of Joliette. It was closed in advance of expected flooding on Friday, April 28.

Motorists should use caution as water no longer covers the road, but remains high.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

- ### - 

  

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Sarah Arntson
sararntson@nd.gov 
701-328-6965

You just read:

N.D. 5 opens west of Joliette

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more