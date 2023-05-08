Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 02, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 2, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Jordan Harris.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

May 1, 2023

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 8, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of May 8, 2023, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 5, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday May 22, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of May 22, 2023, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 5, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 96 Health HR 97 Transportation HR 98 Labor and Industry HR 99 Health HB 611 Appropriations HB 612 Appropriations HB 613 Appropriations HB 614 Appropriations HB 615 Appropriations HB 616 Appropriations HB 617 Appropriations HB 618 Appropriations HB 619 Appropriations HB 620 Appropriations HB 621 Appropriations HB 622 Appropriations HB 623 Appropriations HB 624 Appropriations HB 1068 Judiciary HB 1069 Judiciary HB 1070 Judiciary HB 1071 Judiciary HB 1072 State Government HB 1073 Labor and Industry HB 1074 Health HB 1075 Health HB 1076 Education HB 1077 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 1078 Judiciary HB 1079 Labor and Industry HB 1080 Health HB 1081 Judiciary HB 1082 Health HB 1083 Health HB 1084 Education HB 1085 Judiciary HB 1086 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 1087 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 1089 Game and Fisheries HB 1090 Housing and Community Development HB 1091 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness SB 165 Judiciary SB 239 Labor and Industry

Bills Recommitted

HB 156 To Appropriations

HB 363 To Appropriations

HB 829 To Appropriations

HB 950 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 38 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 100 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 157 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 198 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 299 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Motion to Object HB 300 being Reported from

Appropriation Committee (CUTLER) 101 – 100 (Failed)

HB 300 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 413 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 688 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 760 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 930 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 664 From Children and Youth as Amended

HR 91 From Children and Youth as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 338

HB 714

HB 731

HB 917

HB 953

HB 1018

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 84 A Resolution designating the month of April 2023 as "Community College Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the important role that community colleges play in the education system and economy of this Commonwealth. 201 – 0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.