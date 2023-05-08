Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 02, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 2, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Jordan Harris.

 

Communications Received

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

May 1, 2023

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 8, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of May 8, 2023, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 5, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday May 22, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of May 22, 2023, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 5, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 96

Health

HR 97

Transportation

HR 98

Labor and Industry

HR 99

Health

 

 

HB 611

Appropriations

HB 612

Appropriations

HB 613

Appropriations

HB 614

Appropriations

HB 615

Appropriations

HB 616

Appropriations

HB 617

Appropriations

HB 618

Appropriations

HB 619

Appropriations

HB 620

Appropriations

HB 621

Appropriations

HB 622

Appropriations

HB 623

Appropriations

HB 624

Appropriations

HB 1068

Judiciary

HB 1069

Judiciary

HB 1070

Judiciary

HB 1071

Judiciary

HB 1072

State Government

HB 1073

Labor and Industry

HB 1074

Health

HB 1075

Health

HB 1076

Education

HB 1077

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1078

Judiciary

HB 1079

Labor and Industry

HB 1080

Health

HB 1081

Judiciary

HB 1082

Health

HB 1083

Health

HB 1084

Education

HB 1085

Judiciary

HB 1086

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1087

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1089

Game and Fisheries

HB 1090

Housing and Community Development

HB 1091

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

 

SB 165

Judiciary

SB 239

Labor and Industry

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 156        To Appropriations

HB 363         To Appropriations

HB 829         To Appropriations

HB 950         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 38           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 100         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 157         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 198         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 299         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Motion to Object HB 300 being Reported from

Appropriation Committee (CUTLER)                 101 – 100      (Failed)

HB 300        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 413         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 688         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 760         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 930         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 664        From Children and Youth as Amended

HR 91           From Children and Youth as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 338

HB 714

HB 731

HB 917

HB 953

HB 1018

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 84

A Resolution designating the month of April 2023 as "Community College Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the important role that community colleges play in the education system and economy of this Commonwealth.

201 – 0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

