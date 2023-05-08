Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 02, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, May 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 2, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Jordan Harris.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
May 1, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 8, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of May 8, 2023, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 5, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday May 22, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of May 22, 2023, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 5, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
|
HR 96
|
Health
|
HR 97
|
Transportation
|
HR 98
|
Labor and Industry
|
HR 99
|
Health
|
|
|
HB 611
|
Appropriations
|
HB 612
|
Appropriations
|
HB 613
|
Appropriations
|
HB 614
|
Appropriations
|
HB 615
|
Appropriations
|
HB 616
|
Appropriations
|
HB 617
|
Appropriations
|
HB 618
|
Appropriations
|
HB 619
|
Appropriations
|
HB 620
|
Appropriations
|
HB 621
|
Appropriations
|
HB 622
|
Appropriations
|
HB 623
|
Appropriations
|
HB 624
|
Appropriations
|
HB 1068
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1069
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1070
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1071
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1072
|
State Government
|
HB 1073
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 1074
|
Health
|
HB 1075
|
Health
|
HB 1076
|
Education
|
HB 1077
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 1078
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1079
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 1080
|
Health
|
HB 1081
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1082
|
Health
|
HB 1083
|
Health
|
HB 1084
|
Education
|
HB 1085
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1086
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 1087
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 1089
|
Game and Fisheries
|
HB 1090
|
Housing and Community Development
|
HB 1091
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
|
|
SB 165
|
Judiciary
|
SB 239
|
Labor and Industry
Bills Recommitted
HB 156 To Appropriations
HB 363 To Appropriations
HB 829 To Appropriations
HB 950 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 38 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 100 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 157 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 198 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 299 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Motion to Object HB 300 being Reported from
Appropriation Committee (CUTLER) 101 – 100 (Failed)
HB 300 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 413 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 688 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 760 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 930 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 664 From Children and Youth as Amended
HR 91 From Children and Youth as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 338
HB 714
HB 731
HB 917
HB 953
HB 1018
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of April 2023 as "Community College Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the important role that community colleges play in the education system and economy of this Commonwealth.
|
201 – 0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.