Maryland State Police, Allied Agencies Partner To Prevent Fatalities Over Cinco De Mayo Weekend

May 8, 2023

(ESSEX, MARYLAND) – The Maryland State Police partnered with local allied law enforcement agencies to conduct a cooperative high-visibility patrol initiative to combat dangerous driving on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Enforcement efforts were concentrated on driving behaviors that often lead to injuries or fatalities such as aggressive, distracted and impaired driving. During the course of the operation, police issued almost 800 citations and warnings and arrested 34 impaired drivers. Police also arrested five motorists with outstanding warrants.

The focused initiative was conducted late Friday night through early Saturday morning. More than 80 police and civilian employees coordinated collectively on Interstate 95 and its feeder routes from the Delaware to Virginia state lines. The operation included the Capital Beltway and Baltimore Beltway, along with I-70, I-83, I-795, and I-270. Police also patrolled Maryland Routes 29, 32, 40, 97, 4, 5, 202 and other heavily-traveled corridors throughout the state.

Maryland State Police assigned to the Central, Northern and Washington Metro Troops along with personnel from the Chemical Test for Alcohol Unit and the Special Operations Division teamed up with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the Baltimore Police Department and county police departments from Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), about 28 people in the United States die every day in drunk-driving crashes. That’s one person every 52 minutes. Data has shown that although motorists reduced their vehicular travel significantly in 2020, there has been an increase in fatalities on our roadways.

The Maryland State Police believe educating the public through community engagement and conducting fair and equitable enforcement action is the foundation for reducing fatalities.

CONTACT: Lt. Michael O’Brien – Golden Ring Barrack, 410-780-2700, michael.obrien@maryland.gov