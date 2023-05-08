Boxwood Digital Publishes Its April Roundup of Headline ECommerce Marketing News & Views

ECommerce SEO agency releases a wrap-up of industry developments. The news bulletin also provides insights and actionable advice for eCommerce businesses.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxwood Digital Marketing, a Colorado-based eCommerce SEO agency, has released its April edition of the Boxwood Bulletin, a monthly rundown of the latest eCommerce marketing news.

Boxwood’s April report includes TikTok’s recent congressional hearing and its impact on social media marketing, Google’s planned launch of AI tools, and the growing popularity of “Buy Now Pay Later” payment methods on eCommerce websites.

Boxwood Digital adds expert analysis and practical tips on each news story to provide eCommerce business owners with guidance on digital marketing strategy.

“We’ve been saying this for a while. This is going to be an extremely interesting year for eCommerce businesses,” said Vasundhara Mohan, Content Manager at Boxwood Digital. “The changes we saw in the past year don’t compare to what we are seeing now. It’s not just platforms and customer behavior changing, but technology advancement seems to have picked up speed. All of this, together, will mean big changes — and big opportunities — for online stores. We want the Boxwood Bulletin to be a resource online retailers can use to help guide their marketing strategies.”

You can subscribe to Boxwood’s weekly newsletter to stay in touch with trends as they happen or read the monthly Boxwood Bulletin wrap-up on the agency’s website.

In 2022, The Manifest recognized Boxwood Digital Marketing as a leading eCommerce SEO agency in Denver, ranking the company 33rd on its yearly list.

About Boxwood Digital: Boxwood Digital Marketing is an eCommerce SEO agency based in Littleton, Colo. with fewer than 10 employees. Founded in 2017, the company provides SEO services, social media marketing, and content marketing solutions for small and medium-sized eCommerce businesses.