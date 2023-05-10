'It's Spring' at the NYC Independent Film Festival
'It's Spring...' by Armenian filmmaker Roman Musheghyan
The unexpected war further severs the father-son relationship.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Independent Film Festival offers great new releases in narrative storytelling. At the 15th edition one of those central focus points is 'IT'S SPRING...' by Roman Musheghyan.
'IT'S SPRING...' by Armenian filmmaker Roman Musheghyan is a story about Aram Amatuni, a retired special forces spy who has devoted his entire life to serving and protecting his country and to creating a lawful government. His son, Gnel, is a successful businessman who to this day hasn’t forgiven his father for putting the needs of his country before the needs of his own family.
This conflict between father and son reaches its climax when Amatuni’s grandson, a talented violinist who has the opportunity to study in one of the best European music academies, inspired by his grandfather’s ideology goes against his own father’s wishes and enlists in the mandatory military service from which his father has freed him using all of his connections.
The unexpected war further severs the father-son relationship, leading Amatuni to take a road of no return.
Roman Musheghyan was born in 1980 in Yerevan, Armenia. He has directed several films which were awarded at international film festivals. In 2016 Roman moved to Los Angeles and graduated at the American Film Institute’s Creative Producing department in 2022.
'IT'S SPRING...' at NYCindieFF: Friday June 9, 2023 - at 5:00 pm - Theater 2 at the Producer's Club.
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
