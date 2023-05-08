Join Fish and Game to learn about management efforts being conducted on the South Fork Snake River and what you can do to contribute to cutthroat trout conservation

An in-person presentation and status report of the South Fork Snake River fishery will be held on May 18, 2023. The meeting will be hosted at the Ririe Senior/Community Center, 395 Main St., Ririe from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

During the meeting, Fisheries Manager Brett High with Idaho Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Regional office will share updates on the South Fork Snake River fishery and management activities planned for 2023. There will also be a question-and-answer session. No registration is required, just come out and participate!

Anglers and other members of the community who are interested in the status of the South Fork Snake River, a world class fishery that is home to the largest river population of native Yellowstone cutthroat in Idaho, are encouraged to attend.

Fish and Game’s stated mission is to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage Idaho’s wildlife resources for use by you, the public. Please help us do just that by staying up-to-date and asking questions about the South Fork Snake River fishery at this meeting.

For those who are unable to make the meeting, a recording of the presentations will be released on the South Fork Snake River page shortly after the meeting.

Please contact the Upper Snake Regional Office at (208) 525-7290 with any questions.

