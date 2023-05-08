DOA News release on mongoose captured on Kauai

HONOLULU – A live mongoose was caught this morning at Nawiliwili Harbor in a multi-agency effort to prevent the establishment of mongoose on Kaua`i.

On April 29th, dockworkers reported spotting a mongoose at Nawiliwili Harbor. On May 1st, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Harbors Division, reported that an employee saw a mongoose chasing a chicken in a lot where cars are parked after being offloaded from the barges. Beginning May 1st and throughout this week, a total of 43 traps were deployed by the Kaua‘i Invasive Species Committee (KISC) and the Hawai‘i Department of Health – Vector Control Branch. This morning, a mongoose was found in a trap near the car lot. The KISC has handed the mongoose over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Wildlife Services for analysis.

Mongooses are established on O`ahu, Maui, Moloka`i and Hawai`i Island and are a threat to native ground-nesting birds. In 2021, a mongoose was captured at Nawiliwili Harbor and in 2016, a mongoose was trapped in the cargo area at Lihue Airport. In 2012, two mongooses were trapped in separate incidences – one at Nawiliwili Harbor and another near a resort in Lihue.

Any suspected invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at (808) 643-PEST (7378).

For more information about the mongoose threat on Kaua‘i, go to the KISC website at: https://www.kauaiisc.org/pests/mongoose/

