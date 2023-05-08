Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,860 in the last 365 days.

DOA News release on mongoose captured on Kauai

HONOLULU – A live mongoose was caught this morning at Nawiliwili Harbor in a multi-agency effort to prevent the establishment of mongoose on Kaua`i.

 

On April 29th, dockworkers reported spotting a mongoose at Nawiliwili Harbor. On May 1st, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Harbors Division, reported that an employee saw a mongoose chasing a chicken in a lot where cars are parked after being offloaded from the barges. Beginning May 1st and throughout this week, a total of 43 traps were deployed by the Kaua‘i Invasive Species Committee (KISC) and the Hawai‘i Department of Health – Vector Control Branch. This morning, a mongoose was found in a trap near the car lot. The KISC has handed the mongoose over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Wildlife Services for analysis.

 

Mongooses are established on O`ahu, Maui, Moloka`i and Hawai`i Island and are a threat to native ground-nesting birds. In 2021, a mongoose was captured at Nawiliwili Harbor and in 2016, a mongoose was trapped in the cargo area at Lihue Airport. In 2012, two mongooses were trapped in separate incidences – one at Nawiliwili Harbor and another near a resort in Lihue.

 

Any suspected invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at (808) 643-PEST (7378).

For more information about the mongoose threat on Kaua‘i, go to the KISC website at: https://www.kauaiisc.org/pests/mongoose/

 

# # #

 

Attachments:

Please credit all photos to KISC:

Photo of the mongoose

Photo of team from left to right: Conan Lewis (HDOH-Vector Control), Ray Kahaunaele (KISC),
Laura Ishii (HDOA-Plant Quarantine), Alan Takenaka (HDOH-Vector Control), Shawn Hookano (HDOH-Vector Control)

 

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

(808) 973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov

You just read:

DOA News release on mongoose captured on Kauai

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more