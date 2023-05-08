Reggae Legends Chalwa’s Extensive Archive of Live Show Recordings and Studio Sessions Streamed Live on NewRootz Radio
Presented by NewRootz Studio streaming live 24/7 on YouTubeASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the Earth, Blues, and Roots Reggae, Chalwa took root in 2005 in the Ancient Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. This 8-member Mountain Reggae powerhouse packs it full of roots meditations and high grade jams that awaken your spirit and soul! Chalwa’s high energy shows are one of a kind, featuring smooth vocals, percussion, bass, lead guitar, keys and saxophone. Their extensive collection of original music is interlaced with music from some of the Greats including, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Burning Spear, Bunny Wailer and even Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead.
After hitting the scene, Chalwa toured throughout the southeastern US and Jamaica. They have shared the stage with reggae greats such as: The Wailers, Steel Pulse, Midnite, Groundation, The Meditations, SOJA, Pato Banton and many more. Chalwa released their first CD in 2009 and were voted one of the top World Music Reggae bands by the ASHEVILLE entertainment paper the MountainXpress in 2010. Chalwa recorded 3 more albums over the past 10 years, continuing to cultivate and grow both their sound and impressive crew. Chalwa performs every Sunday at French Broad River Brewing in Asheville and every Tuesday on-line from New Rootz Studio in Canton, N.C.
In 2020, Chalwa released their latest album “NewRootz”, honoring their producer and engineer J Ferris of NewRootz Studio, dropping a powerful album that solidified their current sound. Surfing the resonant frequencies, Chalwa followed the release with 2 more singles, “Questions” and “What’s it Gonna Be?”, as they watched the world turn upside down in 2020… They became busier than ever in the studio. Chalwa has blasted both themselves and NewRootz Studio into a new realm of recording sessions & releases, putting them on track to create the biggest archive collection of their time.
Says producer, sound engineer and radio and video curator J Ferris, “Most bands put out a CD - we put out a radio station! Featuring 800 live songs in rotation including videos and extra stuff like animated visuals and AI art, which I do. I had all these live recordings I recorded from the past 12 years along with studio live performances. Also included are the band’s latest singles which are studio recordings.”
Check out NewRootz radio: https://youtube.com/@ChalwaMusic
For more information:
https://chalwaroots.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chalwaroots
Instagram: @chalwaroots
Chalwa YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/live/K3DuRjRnXYs?feature=share
