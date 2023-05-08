Zimco Instrumentation and AFTI WatchDog Continue to Collaborate to Develop Custom Products for Oilfield Operations

AFTI is excited to promote the ongoing partnership with Zimco Instrumentation, a leading distributor of high-quality instrumentation.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last decade, Advanced Flow Technologies Inc. (AFTI), creator of the WatchDog platform, has developed extraordinary relationships with our core vendors resulting in lasting partnerships and an ultra-reliable solution tailored to customer requirements.

AFTI is excited to promote the ongoing partnership with Zimco Instrumentation, a leading distributor of high-quality instrumentation, pump, and measurement products in Western Canada. Established in 1978, Zimco is a prominent market leader in the Oil and Gas sector, representing more than 20 highly recognized manufacturers. The partnership with Zimco has expanded WatchDog Suite of Applications in Calgary, AB. Their commitment to delivery speed and relationships has become a cornerstone piece to AFTI's WatchDog solution, which is designed to be a low-cost, easy-to-install and easy-to-use product in the oilfield.

Zimco has been supplying Barksdale Transducers to AFTI for over three years and has closely worked with AFTI on its ongoing projects. Their relationship with manufacturers allows them to innovate and develop custom products for AFTI. Zimco's dedication to quality control has resulted in reliable quality products with a 99.99% success rate of no-return warranty claims.

"Our partnership with Zimco is at the core of our business. We are able to source products with specifications for various applications in a timely manner – especially during supply chain disruptions where lead times are crucial for companies in this competitive marketplace. The reliability and quality of the sensors we deploy with the Virtual Wellsite Visit (VWV) are vital to our delivery of a low-cost, effective solution which performs for years in the field," said Steve Robb, CEO at AFTI.

Zimco's massive inventory of products in their 22,000 square-foot distribution facility located in Calgary allows them to serve their customers with minimal lead times. Zimco's experienced and knowledgeable staff is committed to resolving all their customers' application needs. Their core values of honesty and integrity drive their practices and underscore the spirit of their company.

"When given the opportunity to partner with AFTI, we worked closely with our manufacturer, Barksdale Controls, to develop AFTI proprietary products specifically designed for their systems. We set up an inventory program for AFTI WatchDog to ensure product availability, repeatability, and on-time delivery. Due to the high level of quality control, our reliable quality products have a 99.99% success rate of no-return warranty claims, making this a winning partnership," said Ron Becker, General Manager at Zimco Instrumentation.

The WatchDog platform provides all the information required to reduce the requirement to perform a routine wellsite visit, across over 16,000 wellsites, with a proven, simple, and low-cost solution. AFTI is the market-leading provider of WatchDog®, North America's most proven and innovative solution for the Virtual Wellsite Visit and pipeline leak detection.



For more information, please visit www.afti.ca and www.zimco.ca.