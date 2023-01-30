Partnering for an Alberta Success Story - AFTI Inc. and Flux Connectivity

This partnership with AFTI Inc. is far deeper than typical client/vendor relations as we view AFTI Inc. as a major channel to market with their industry-leading remote monitoring solutions.” — Adam Amos, CEO Flux Connectivity

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Flow Technologies Inc. - North America's leading provider of the Virtual Wellsite Visit (VWV) for oil well monitoring and leak detection; is proud to endorse the successful and growing relationship with Flux Connectivity. Flux Connectivity has demonstrated its acumen for creativity and since partnering with AFTI three years ago, has seen significant growth.

Flux’s cable assembly and component sourcing services are provided to a diverse customer base that design and build products that power the world. They provide comprehensive solutions that remove the unnecessary overhead for their clients' supply chains by deploying advanced sourcing processes and focusing on operational efficiency. Since its initial launch in the market in 2018, Flux Connectivity has grown on average 300% every year, with a mission to become the most innovative and customer-centric contract manufacturer in the industrial space.

AFTI’s growth has positioned them as one of Flux Connectivity’s, largest customers. Annually Flux supplies over 500,000 feet of its FluxForce™ sensor cable for AFTI’s proprietary WatchDog solution and works closely with the AFTI engineering/ manufacturing teams to help deliver new cable connectivity solutions for customers in the field. Since partnering with AFTI Inc., Flux has demonstrated a talent for creating strong relationships with OEM manufacturers which helps mitigate supply chain interruption. Flux’s knowledge of specialty materials has enabled AFTI to consistently meet its growth objectives during a highly disruptive period in the overall supply chain environment.

“AFTI Inc. has been a strategic partner for Flux with continual collaboration in cable and sensor product development projects. This partnership with AFTI Inc. is far deeper than typical client/vendor relations as we view AFTI Inc. as a major channel to market with their industry-leading remote monitoring solutions.” – Adam Amos, Chief Operating Officer at Flux Connectivity

“Flux has demonstrated a willingness to work within our requirements and rises to the occasion when projects come up quickly. As we continue to grow, we’ll rely on our trusted vendors to hit targets and manage timelines, so we satisfy our commitments to our customers. With over 16,000 WatchDog’s on wells across North America, AFTI and the WatchDog platform provide energy operators with a reliable, trusted solution to monitor their production wells.” – Steve Robb CEO at AFTI.

Advanced Flow Technologies Inc. is the market-leading provider of WatchDog®, North America’s most proven and innovative solution for the Virtual Wellsite Visit and pipeline leak detection. WatchDog’s Virtual Wellsite Visit supports oil and gas producers to maximize production and lower lifting costs. It provides all the information required to reduce the requirement to perform a routine wellsite visit with a proven, simple, and low-cost solution. AFTI is based in Calgary, Alberta.

We are Flux. We are innovative. We are passionate. Our manufacturing services are used by a diverse customer base that designs and builds products that power the world. We create value by removing costs that don’t benefit the customer and mitigate risks through an unparalleled commitment to operational excellence.