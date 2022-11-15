AFTI and August Electronics Team Up to Attack a Volatile Supply Chain

Advanced Flow Technologies Inc., a leader in remote wellsite monitoring; is proud to highlight an essential relationship with August Electronics.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Flow Technologies Inc. - North America's leading provider of the Virtual Wellsite Visit (VWV) for oil well monitoring and leak detection on injection/disposal pipelines; is proud to highlight an essential relationship with August Electronics. August Electronics is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated world-class electronic manufacturing services provider. Based in Calgary with an 85,000-square-foot electronics manufacturing facility they continue to deliver to AFTI’s demand and new development requirements. As a custom electronics assembly, AE provides key value by providing manufacturing tailored to advance clientele goals and the team prides itself in building valued partnerships.

During the pandemic, manufacturing and supply chains were impacted and as a result, a new plan of attack was required for businesses with in-house design and manufacturing. AFTI pivoted to combat acute component shortages, rising shipping costs, and bottlenecks to maintain deliveries and customer demand for WatchDogs and relied on August’s flexibility to make it happen.

AFTI and August have designed more flexible, resilient supply chain solutions to keep AFTI delivering to commitments. Located in Calgary Alberta, AFTI WatchDog’s head office is attached to their manufacturing facility. All WatchDog units are built, configured, and tested in-house, specifically for each customer before shipment to Canada and the USA.

“Often, companies think they have to go to Asia-Pacific for cost-effective manufacturing, which is not the case. With August, we can produce great quality products right here in Calgary. We are continually working to evaluate and improve our processes, upgrade our equipment, and expand our capacity to serve a diversified client base.” – August Electronics, COO, Tanya Korenda

It has become clear that manufacturers must develop an efficient end-to-end strategy that optimizes the supply chain, keeps costs low and provides duality of supply. Transparency in timelines, pricing challenges and capabilities has allowed collaboration and clear expectations. For AFTI WatchDog and August Electronics, partnership meant mutual benefits for customer relationships and cost-efficient domestic products.

“2020 presented many challenges for any industry sourcing semiconductors for their products. August Electronics worked closely with our team so that we could continue to provide our customers with our WatchDog solution. August Electronics has worked with us on developing a process that will continue to help us with parts availability during the next few years.” – Alesandro De Lima, VP of Development and Manufacturing at AFTI WatchDog

With over 30 years of experience and expertise, strong relationships with trusted suppliers and a priority of quality and efficiency. In addition to being ISO 9001:2015, CSA, UL, ETL and IPC certified, they are now proudly ISO 13485:2016 and CGP certified. These certifications enable them to manufacture across a multitude of industries where standards are at an all-time high.

“August Electronics has become a key vendor we rely on for quality parts in large volumes. Our customers expect a high level of reliability from the WatchDog product, which is routinely measured between the two companies. Covid put a strain on procurement strategies for all industries and future success depends on transparency and partnership. We look forward to working with August Electronics in 2023.” – Steve Robb, CEO AFTI WatchDog

Advanced Flow Technologies Inc. is the market-leading provider of WatchDog®, North America’s most proven and innovative solution for the Virtual Wellsite Visit and pipeline leak detection. WatchDog’s Virtual Wellsite Visit supports oil and gas producers to maximize production and lower lifting costs. It provides all the information required to reduce

the requirement to perform a routine wellsite visit, across over 16,000 wellsites, with a proven, simple, and low-cost solution. AFTI is based in Calgary, Alberta.

August Electronics is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated world-class electronic manufacturing services provider. Based in Calgary with an 85,000-square-foot electronics manufacturing facility they are backed by over 30 years of experience.