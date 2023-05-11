Celebrate a World of Flavors at the 31st Annual Giant BBQ Battle – Washington, DC

Giant BBQ in DC June 24 & 25, 2023 Brought to you by Events DC Giant Foods

The 31st Annual Giant BBQ Battle will celebrate the diverse BBQ styles and flavors of America’s multi-cultural communities.

This is the perfect place to connect with family and friends who already support us and introduce new people to what we do best, our signature DC-style barbecue.” — Melvin Hines Jr., owner of DCity Smokehouse

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For its 31st year, the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle will again take place along historic Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, between 3rd & 7th Streets. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 11 am to 9 pm and Sunday, June 25, from 11 am to 7pm.

Reflecting on America as the great melting pot of the world, this year’s event will celebrate the diverse BBQ styles and flavors of America’s multi-cultural communities. New this year, the Giant World of Flavors Sampling Village offers attendees a chance to sample BBQ & other specialties from vendors representing the cooking styles of Jamaica, Mexico, India, Peru, Panama, Puerto Rico, Brazil and New Zealand. In addition, cooking demonstrations featuring a wide array of professional chefs, pitmasters and cooking styles will be conducted throughout the weekend on the Giant Fresh Ideas Stage.

As District residents know, the DC area is home to some of the best BBQ restaurants in the country and many of them will be showcased at the event’s “DC Restaurant Row,” serving up varied styles of delicious BBQ chicken, pulled pork, ribs and mouth-watering brisket. Local favorites like DCity Smokehouse, Hill Country BBQ, Swahili Village (East African BBQ specialties), and Smokecraft Modern Barbecue will be featured, along with made from scratch offerings from the newly-opened District Bites located in the new District E Sports Venue and several others. Make sure to say hi to the team at local favorite Ben’s Chili Bowl at the event. “Speaking as a DC native, DCity Smokehouse is excited to participate in the 31st Annual Giant BBQ Battle. This is the perfect place to connect with family and friends who already support us and introduce new people to what we do best, our signature DC-style barbecue.” Melvin Hines Jr., owner of DCity Smokehouse said. “DCity Smokehouse always brings a little bit of sweet and heat. This year will be no different!”

In addition to the Giant Flavors of the World Tasting Village and Restaurant Row, the event offers over 100 free BBQ & grilled food samples (while supplies last) in the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, Taste of Summer, Alliance Smoke Show and throughout the event site. To compliment all the delicious tastings, the event will offer a variety of popular non-alcoholic beverages. Festival goers who are 21+ are invited to enjoy the Giant Cork’s to Caps Wine & Microbrew sampling tent along with popular beers in the Anheuser-Busch Libation Stations.

For the BBQ obsessed, the event will host top BBQ legends from across the country competing in multiple contests all weekend long including the Perdue Sizzlin’ Chicken Contest, Smokin’ with Smithfield Rib Contest, National Pork BBQ Championship, National Turkey Federation Turkey Smoke Contest, Beyond Meat BBQ Championship, National Steak Cook-off, Nation’s Best BBQ Sauce and the Junior Chef Competition presented by Kingsford Charcoal. The contests will be judged by an esteemed panel of KCBS (Kansas City BBQ Society) certified judges who will award multiple cash prizes, trophies and bragging rights to contestants in various contest categories, including the ultimate National Grand Champion Award. All contest awards are based on execution, meat's appearance and taste.

In addition to the official BBQ contests, other popular contests take place over the event weekend with the Military Chef Cook-Off pitting top chefs from five branches of the military against each other in friendly combat. Attendees are offered a chance to taste their offerings and make a donation to the USO. Finally, the Nathan’s Famous Hotdog Eating Contest takes center stage with the winners advancing towards the finals round.

There’s so much more to see, hear, and experience at the Giant BBQ Battle, with multiple music and entertainment stages featuring artists from DJ Jazzy Jeff to top Go-Go bands, international dancers, world music, reggae, R&B and more. With fun for the whole family, there are games and activities in the Giant Chill Zone, Monumental Sports action, special exhibits and attractions like the beloved Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and the Planters Nutmobile.

The Giant BBQ Battle has raised millions of dollars for District charities over the years including the USO, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Capital Area Food Bank to celebrate community, unity and inclusiveness.

The Giant BBQ Battle will take place on Saturday, June 24 (11 am to 9 pm) and Sunday, June 25, 2023 (11 am to 7 pm) on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Street, NW, Washington, DC.

Bring friends and family and enjoy this one-of-a-kind weekend-long, food and music festival. It’s sure to be the most delicious and flavorful event of the summer. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to BBQDC.com

