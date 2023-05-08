City of New London, Connecticut, Leaders Advance Development Efforts with OpenGov Online Permitting Software
New London, CT, leaders considered their paper processes a hindrance to development. They see a bright future with OpenGov online permitting software.CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders in the City of New London, CT, believed paper permitting and licensing processes were failing staff and development efforts, so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on online permitting software.
The historical port City in southeast Connecticut used manual processes for its Planning and Zoning activities. Customers would need to visit City Hall or go online to download an application, complete it by hand, and return it to City Hall with fees paid by check, cash, or money order. Leaders believed the cumbersome process, which became especially difficult during the pandemic, hindered the City’s development. They needed a tech solution that could help propel the City’s success. That solution? OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City will be able to modernize its community development processes by expediting the application process thanks to an online portal that is accessible from anywhere. With just a few clicks, customers will be able to submit and pay for applications online using an intuitive public portal that allows anyone to find the permit or license they need. City staff will notice a significant reduction in walk-in traffic and phone calls, enabling them to process, approve, and issue permits up to five times faster within the portal. Customers will receive email notifications of any activity on their application and can check on its status in real time on the portal. Now, the City can adequately serve the community, paving the way for increased development activities.
The City of New London joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
