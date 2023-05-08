Important: Learn More About the Medicaid Unwinding Period

At the end of March, I put out a call to action via video for partners to help people living with HIV avoid gaps in coverage by redetermining eligibility for Medicaid now. April 1st began the start of the Medicaid unwinding period. All states have begun the process to redetermine eligibility for all Medicaid enrollees, including those with HIV. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, states received enhanced federal funding to keep people continuously enrolled in Medicaid. That continuous enrollment period has now come to an end in all states. Some experts estimate that between 5 million and 14 million people will lose Medicaid coverage during the unwinding period. Healthcare coverage gaps are particularly serious for people with HIV.

Action Steps

There are key actions for Medicaid enrollees to take. And, if you work with people with HIV, please make sure you communicate these messages:

Please make sure your state Medicaid program has your current contact information.

Please make sure to check your mail and open any letters from your Medicaid program.

Complete your Medicaid renewal form as soon as you receive it.

If you have a Ryan White or other case manager, please work with them to take any needed steps.

Please watch the video below to be reminded of key messages and action steps to avoid gaps in coverage.



Resources

Many resources have been developed to assist service providers, Medicaid programs, and beneficiaries to understand this period. Please see below for several key resources: