Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Students Benefit from Mitacs Partnership

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2023

Saskatchewan post-secondary students are jumpstarting their careers by participating in Mitacs programs. In 2023-24, the Government of Saskatchewan is providing $1.15 million to Mitacs as part of its continued commitment to research and innovation research internships in the province.

"Our government is proud to work with Mitacs to provide education, research and skills training opportunities to our students," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "By equipping our students with these unique opportunities, we are putting Saskatchewan businesses in a better position to attract and retain talent, helping to drive their innovation and growth."

This partnership connects government, industry and researchers to facilitate internships focused on innovation for undergraduate and graduate students, and post-doctoral fellows. Through Mitacs, students gain valuable industry experience, expand their professional network, and develop skills for high-quality jobs.

"My internship at Croptimistic Technologies Inc. provided me with a unique and valuable experience that facilitated my personal and professional growth," University of Saskatchewan student Grace Gowera said. "Mitacs provided the necessary resources that helped me navigate the internship process successfully. I encourage others to take advantage of these resources and use this experience to build their network, gain new insights, and develop skills and knowledge that will help them succeed in their future careers."

Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested $6.61 million to support Mitacs programs in the province, leveraging funding to support over 2,400 internships for Saskatchewan students and post-doctoral fellows to date.

"We thank the Government of Saskatchewan for its continued commitment to Mitacs," Mitacs Chief Business Development Officer Tashmia Ismail said. "This new funding for the future will allow us to build upon our strategic partnership and make a positive impact by accelerating and bringing innovation into reach for our partners in the province. Mitacs can further build on our work to attract, develop, and retain the innovation talent that Saskatchewan's businesses need to succeed."

Mitacs is a Canadian non-profit dedicated to driving Canadian innovation through research and skills training for Canada's top students. It facilitates internship placements for Saskatchewan post-secondary students attending the University of Regina, the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Parkland College.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Rebbeca MarroquinAdvanced EducationReginaPhone: 306-798-3170Email: rebbeca.marroquin@gov.sk.ca

Jacqueline Mason

Mitacs

Montreal

Phone: 514-247-0542

Email: jmason@mitacs.ca

Victoria Dinh

University of Saskatchewan

Saskatoon

Phone: 306-966-5487

Email: victoria.dinh@usask.ca

