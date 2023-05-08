Government of Saskatchewan Celebrates Economic Development Week

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan proclaims May 8 to 12 as Economic Development Week in the province, celebrating the significant contributions business and industry make to Saskatchewan's economy.

Economic Development Week is recognized to highlight the value of economic development in the province and the role it plays in Saskatchewan's growth.

"Our local businesses work hard every day to support growth that works for everyone, and investors around the world are responding to what we have to offer," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "With more than $13 billion worth of projects announced in our province over the past few years, Saskatchewan remains the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family."

Communities and businesses generate economic growth, create better jobs for residents, and improve the quality of life in Saskatchewan. It takes a strategic approach and team effort to capitalize on economic opportunities. Economic Development Week is an opportunity to highlight the efforts, shared vision and commitment in the important field of economic development.

"This week is an opportunity to reinforce the inclusive nature of economic development," Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance (SEDA) Chief Engagement Officer Verona Thibault said. "We tend to associate it with a community or region's ability to generate wealth and job opportunities. What is less obvious is that economic development generates well-being, quality of life and the opportunities to develop human potential."

Recent economic indicators released by Statistics Canada prove that Saskatchewan's economy continues to thrive. The 2022 Real Gross Domestic Product report released earlier this month showed Saskatchewan with the highest increase among provinces with a 5.7 per cent jump from 2021. In March 2023, merchandise exports saw an increase of 13.4 per cent, while wholesale trade rose 30.3 per cent. On the labour force front, Saskatchewan saw 5,600 new jobs in April 2023, compared to April 2022, an increase of 4.8 per cent.

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to fostering a competitive business environment to encourage increased economic development in the province. There are several incentives and supports offered to businesses looking to invest in Saskatchewan.

For more information on incentives and supports, visit saskatchewan.ca/invest.

