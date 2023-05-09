Goodguys to Name 2023 Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year at the 17th BASF Nashville Nationals

Hot rods, muscle cars and classics will fill the Nashville Superspeedway May 19-21 for the Goodguys 17th BASF Nashville Nationals Mike Whitney was awarded the Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year Title in 2022 with his 1932 Ford roadster. Classic cars will be on display May 19-21 at Nashville Superspeedway for the Googuys 17th BASF Nashville Nationals.

Over 2,500 hot rods, muscle cars and classic trucks will gather at Nashville Superspeedway for the Goodguys Rod & Custom 17th BASF Nashville Nationals

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association will fill the Nashville Superspeedway with hot rods, classic trucks, muscle cars and classics on May 19 – 21 during the 17th BASF Nashville Nationals!The infield of the Speedway, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, will be packed with chrome, glowing paint and horsepower for three days of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times as Goodguys continues their 40th anniversary season. This event brings the best hot rods from across the country as they vie for the title of Goodguys’ 2023 TANKS, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year. Competing cars are put through a 100-mile reliability run on Friday before the top five are selected on Saturday with the winner being named on Sunday during the afternoon awards ceremony.The family fun event has plenty of action going on all weekend including a Kids Zone with games and includes a free Model Car Take-and-Make. The roar of engines and squealing tires echoes across the infield as the Classic Performance Parts AutoCross series takes place all three days with racers honing their cone carving skills to compete for the No Limit Engineering Music City Mayhem Shootout title.On Saturday, legendary builder Bobby Alloway will pick his Top 10 Builder’s Choice cars and Goodguys will select several Regional Finalists for their Top 12 program. There will also be the pulsing fury of Friday and Saturday’s Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition and be sure to catch, or even enter, Saturday’s tire smokin’ Burnout Contest! If you’re looking for parts or even a new project, there is a Swap Meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral and a Manufacturer’s Midway loaded with some of the best known companies in the performance and hot rod industry.For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/nvn WHAT: Goodguys 17th BASF Nashville NationalsWHERE: Nashville Superspeedway, 4847-F McCrary Road, Lebanon, TN, 37090WHEN: May 19 - 21, 2023, Friday/Saturday 8am -5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/nvn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

