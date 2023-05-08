FDLE arrests Osceola man in ghost candidate scheme

May 08, 2023BUENA VENTURA LAKES, Fla. – Inspectors with FDLE’s Election Crime Unit arrested Carlos Irizarry Sr., 67, of Buena Ventura Lakes, on eight counts of willful certification of false or incomplete campaign treasures reports and six counts of deliberate failure to report campaign expenditures as required.FDLE began the investigation last year after receiving an allegation that Irizarry was paid to enter the 2022 District Four Osceola County Commissioner’s race to affect its outcome. After comparing bank records to Irizarry’s campaign treasures reports, inspectors identified a pattern of providing false information.In eight reports, Irizarry reported false campaign expenditures and lied about charitable donations made by the campaign. After the filing fee, Irizarry spent the remaining funds on personal items like day spas and restaurants.Irizarry was arrested May 5, 2023 and booked into the Osceola County Jail. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case. The investigation is ongoing.

