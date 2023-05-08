Representatives of the scientific intelligentsia of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed prospects for the development of cooperation

08/05/2023

On May 08, 2023, in the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, a round table was held on the topic “Development of scientific and technical cooperation between scientific institutions of the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan: problems and prospects”.

The forum was attended by representatives of the academic intellectuals of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan. A representative delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan A.Ashirov arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the current event.

Before the start of the round table, the participants got acquainted with the exhibits of books and publications of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan. A special place in the stands of Turkmenistan is taken by the works of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan A.Ashirov and President of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan F.Rahimi addressed the participants with welcoming speeches.

During the speeches, trends and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between scientific institutions of the two countries were considered, the state and development of scientific and technical cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan were discussed.

The scientists of the two countries also discussed innovative educational technologies, the relevance of creating and implementing modern educational technologies in order to transform the educational process into the digital era, innovative development of renewable energy industries, issues of studying the biodiversity of medicinal plants and their use in traditional medicine.

The speech of the Chairman of the Parliamentary Ethics Commission of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan Faizullo Barotzoda on the topic “Magtymguly Fragi and the idea of the Turkmen people about independent statehood” became a kind of continuation of the theme of the historical and cultural relationship between the Turkmen and Tajik peoples from ancient times to the present in the context of the civilizational community of peoples Central Asia in the development of partnership in the field of culture and art.

At the end of the event, the parties adopted a resolution to further strengthen scientific, educational, cultural cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan.

This event, which took place on the eve of the first state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan, is designed to give a new impetus to the development and further deepening of mutually beneficial and effective cooperation between the scientific circles of the two countries.