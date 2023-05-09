RE-Target signs agreements with 13 additional CRMLS participant associations encompassing more than half of CRMLS users

RE-Target® is an innovative advertising and communications channel enabling multiple listing services (MLS) and real estate associations to deliver highly targeted messages to their key subscriber and member audiences.

Thirteen additional CRMLS participating associations have signed with RE-Target® by SavvyCard® to strengthen their member communications and affiliate programs.

It's great to see so many of our participating associations recognize the benefits of RE-Target and validate our partnership with SavvyCard by signing on.” — Art Carter, CRMLS CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Thirteen additional California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) participating associations have entered an agreement with RE-Target by SavvyCard to strengthen their member communications and affiliate programs. Following this agreement, RE-Target will be used for communication and messaging by 21 of the 41 total CRMLS participating associations, together representing more than 70,000 of the 110,000+ CRMLS agents and brokers. RE-Target will be deployed via the new CRMLS user dashboard in REcenterhub.The High Desert, Lake County, Newport Beach, North San Luis Obispo County, Orange County, Pacific Southwest, Palos Verdes Peninsula, Pasadena Foothills, Rim O’ The World, Sierra North Valley, Southland Regional, Tri-Counties, and West San Gabriel REALTORassociations will join the 14 associations already benefiting from RE-Target’s managed communications solution.RE-Target is a communications program that delivers segmented messaging and advertising within an MLS or member dashboard, offering an alternative channel to reach agents where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement of internal and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.“It's great to see so many of our participating associations recognize the benefits of RE-Target and validate our partnership with SavvyCard by signing on,” said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO. “As we continue to enhance our user’s experience, we know that RE-Target is a feature that will increase engagement with CRMLS initiatives as well as local association programs, services and industry service providers inside REcenterhub.”CRMLS adopted the RE-Target solution in August 2022 and made it available to its participating associations at no cost.“Association executives and their staff members are excited about RE-Target’s ability to help them achieve their communications, affiliate program, and non-dues revenue goals,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard. “It’s rewarding to see the momentum behind RE-Target grow as nearly three-quarters of the CRMLS user base will see local messaging delivered via RE-Target. Our goal is to bring this valuable benefit to all associations throughout the CRMLS network.”About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS):California Regional MLS is the nation’s largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit CRMLS.org.About SavvyCardSavvyCardis a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products, and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services. For more information, visit SavvyCard.com.

RE-Target: No Cost. No Work. No Risk. All Reward!