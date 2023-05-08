Tide Rock Announces Nick Kendall-Jones as new CEO of ISC
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego-based unlevered buyout firm, Tide Rock, has announced the appointment of Nick Kendall-Jones as CEO of Interconnect Solutions Company (ISC). ISC specializes in manufacturing overmolded cable assemblies and interconnects, as well as complex electromechanical solutions for harsh environment applications. Last month, ISC announced the acquisition of MX Electronics’ Santa Ana facility and its assets.
“Nick is a seasoned global business leader who is passionate about building high-performing cross-functional teams,” comments Mark Papp, Tide Rock YieldCo President, “Driving growth through new product development, commercial excellence, and being close to the customer are critical to the success of any business. Nick’s disciplined approach to execution of these principles will be an asset to the business.”
Most recently, Kendall-Jones was President of Precision and Science Technologies at Ingersoll-Rand, the global manufacturer of flow creation and industrial products, where he grew the business to a $1B+ segment. Prior, he held leadership positions in precision flow control and fluid management as Divisional President at Accudyne Industries, Crane Co., and Xylem, Inc. Kendall-Jones started his career in Finance with ITT Corporation, where he served in various pan-European strategy and business development roles, before transitioning to a global lean six sigma operations position.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join ISC, a company with a talented team, loyal customers, and an impressive track record,” said Kendall-Jones. “We are uniquely positioned to provide outstanding service, quality, and reliability to customers in a variety of end-markets, where mission-critical solutions are required every day. I am excited to collaborate with the team to uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers and empowering our employees to thrive in a continuous improvement environment."
Born and raised in the UK, Kendall-Jones holds a degree in Business and Finance, is a certified Lean Six Sigma Champion, and a graduate of the Ashridge Strategic Leadership Development Program.
Michael Engler, joined Tide Rock as the CEO of ISC in 2019. In the last year, Engler has been the Group CEO of ISC and Plastic Molding Technology (“PMT”). With the appointment of Kendall-Jones, Engler will be able to focus on the integration and growth of PMT, a manufacturer of plastic sub-component parts through injection molding, thermoforming, extrusion and other processes. “Michael had been successful at integrating 3 ISC companies into a world-class facility in Fountain Valley servicing large global customers. With Nick joining ISC, Michael can focus on continuing to build PMT into a world-class leader in plastic component parts manufacturing at scale”, says Papp.
To find out more about ISC, visit interconnectsolutions.com.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. For more information, visit tiderock.com.
About Interconnect Solutions Company
With over 50 years of manufacturing experience, ISC designs and manufactures custom and complex interconnect solutions, including cable assemblies, harnesses, custom overmolded solutions, and molded strain reliefs. Our products are used worldwide in commercial and military aircraft, lifesaving medical devices, power systems, and countless commercial, industrial, and computer applications. Our facility is environmentally controlled, engineered for manufacturing flexibility, includes dedicated assembly labs for isolated program management, and a cleanroom facility. With dedicated professionals and assemblers regularly operating two full shifts, ISC operates with the most current high-speed tooling, material handling, and test equipment. ISC is ISO 9001 and AS 9100D certified, and ITAR registered. For more information, visit interconnectsolutions.com.
