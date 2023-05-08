RE: VT RT 105 CRASH
VT RT 105 in Enosburg by Water Tower Road is now open in both directions. The crash has been cleared.
Sam Trombino
ECDII Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111
Sent: Monday, May 8, 2023 8:30 AM
VT RT 105 CRASH
VT RT 105 in the vicinity of Watertower Road in Enosburg is closed due to a crash.
No additional information is available at this time and the roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes or expect long delays.
