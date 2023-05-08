Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,585 in the last 365 days.

RE: VT RT 105 CRASH

VT RT 105 in Enosburg by Water Tower Road is now open in both directions.  The crash has been cleared.

 

 

Sam Trombino

ECDII Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, May 8, 2023 8:30 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT RT 105 CRASH

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

 

VT RT 105 in the vicinity of Watertower Road in Enosburg is closed due to a crash.

 

No additional information is available at this time and the roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes or expect long delays.

 

 

 

Sam Trombino

ECDII Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

You just read:

RE: VT RT 105 CRASH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more