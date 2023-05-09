Ancillare To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Unveil Multi-Million Dollar Renovation of Montgomery County Headquarters
The company invites staff and the press to tour its new Kitting facility for biopharmaceutical companies and CROs conducting global clinical research.
The dedicated Kitting Room...allows us to respond even faster to the demands of modern clinical research, providing our Sponsors unprecedented speed and flexibility.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ribbon Cutting event will be by Ancillare on May 25, 2023 from 12-3 p.m. at the company’s headquarters, located at 700 Enterprise Road in Horsham, Pa.
— Jonathan Santomauro, CSO
Ancillare is the global leader and only Life Sciences company dedicated to ancillary supply and equipment management for Phase I-IV clinical research.
Renovations to the 80,000 square foot facility began in 2022 with its largest project being the creation of a cGMP compliant Kitting Room. The room will provide clinical kitting services, where custom collection kits are created based on the protocol needs of a particular clinical trial. Ancillare provides the equipment, packaging, instruction manuals, and compliant labeling.
In addition to the Kitting Room buildout, there were many eco-conscious improvements made throughout the facility.
The new Kitting Room joins Ancillare’s distribution and storage center in Horsham, 22 strategic depots located across Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific, and its corporate office, which is also housed at the 700 Enterprise Road facility.
Jonathan Santomauro, Chief Strategy Officer, said, "Ancillare has always offered Kitting Services to our customers. But the dedicated Kitting Room we have built allows us to respond even faster to the demands of modern clinical research, providing our Sponsors unprecedented speed and flexibility in delivering single customized kits to the patients participating in these ground-breaking clinical trials."
Ancillare employs over 115 people with employees working throughout Southeast Pennsylvania, across the United States and as far away as the Netherlands. The company plans to grow their workforce by 25% over the next several years.
The event will feature Ancillare’s Founding Partners and Executive Leadership, including Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Jason Monteleone, Jonathan Santomauro, and Frank Santomauro. Leadership Team members will be available for on-site interviews. If interested, the media is asked to contact Courtney Wright, Director of Global Marketing at courtney.wright@ancillare.com or by phone at 215-347-3916.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the only full-service ancillary supply partner that Life Sciences companies of all sizes, and at all development stages, rely on. From start-up to closeout, and from supply sourcing to equipment reclamation and study dissolution, we are the pioneers in clinical trial ancillary supply consulting and management, experienced in the full spectrum of clinical trial life cycle variables.
The Ancillare Team leverages extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and subject-matter experts in research, procurement, operations, logistics, and regulatory matters to create tailored ancillary supply and equipment programs for the most demanding Phase I-IV clinical research.
We help executives and investors achieve better operational efficiency at all levels of the trial value chain. Simplifying and streamlining supply processes —that's our specialty. Reduced costs. Expedited cycle times. Risk well-managed. The benefits are measurable, but the results are invaluable. To learn more, visit us at https://ancillare.com
Courtney Wright
Ancillare, LP
+1 215-347-3916
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn