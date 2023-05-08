RICHARD F. SCHIN: A BIBLE-GUIDED LIFE
Discover the keys to living a fulfilling life with practical advice and encouragement for living in step with God.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to be inspired and uplifted by "Being in Step with God" by Rick Schin.
Life can be challenging with financial struggles, social pressures, and health concerns. But author Rick Schin provides helpful guidance and inspiration for leading a Bible-guided life that will enable individuals to overcome any barrier in this inspiring book.
"Being in Step with God" is a real and enjoyable manual for developing the Christian faith and strengthening the relationship with God. It includes personal tales, biblical texts, and useful applications. This book is a source of inspiration and practical skills for individuals of all backgrounds, from those who have been lifelong believers to those who are just beginning to explore the faith. It provides valuable guidance for achieving success in every aspect of life.
Rick Schin is the inspiring author of "Being in Step with God!" With a wealth of experience as a youth leader, teacher, and professional in banking, sales, and management, Schin has devoted his life to helping others and living a Bible-guided life. Schin offers a wealth of wisdom and guidance that will help readers expand their horizons in life.
Get ready to be inspired and empowered to live the best life. Pick up a copy of "Being in Step with God" on Amazon today.
Know more about the author by visiting his website at https://www.rickschin.com/.
