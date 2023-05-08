AgileOne Customer Forum 2023 was a Booming Success
The Supplier Excellence Awards at AgileOne's Customer Forum highlight the top-performing suppliers for their agility and innovation.MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileOne is proud to share that their annual Customer Forum event was a booming success! The event celebrates strategic partnerships between AgileOne, its clients, and suppliers and provides networking opportunities, top-tier sessions and discussions with industry leaders, and a special awards ceremony celebrating the company’s top-performing suppliers for their agility, versatility, and innovation. This year, Customer Forum took place at the Hyatt Centric Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee, from May 1st – 3rd.
Brian Clark, President, AgileOne, said, “At AgileOne, we talk about the worker being the center of the universe. Our amazing supplier partners are critical in ensuring that worker experience is second to none, from the application process through onboarding and working the assignment. This is a huge priority for our customers and for AgileOne, and I am grateful for the diligence and effort our partners invest in this. The Supplier Excellence Awards allow us to showcase our suppliers who continually rise to the occasion and exceed our expectations.”
The full list of honorees at the AgileOne Customer Forum 2023 is listed below:
Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC – Supplier of the Year Class A – Gold
Pyramid Consulting Inc. – Supplier of the Year Class A – Silver
Primary Talent Partners LLC – Supplier of the Year Class B – Gold
Matlen Silver Group, Inc. – Supplier of the Year Class B – Silver
Stefanini Inc. – Rising Star – Gold
InSync Staffing Inc. – Rising Star – Silver
The Fountain Group – Rising Star – Bronze
Spectraforce Technologies Inc. – Diverse Supplier Award – Gold
Integrated Resources, Inc. – Diverse Supplier Award – Silver
Net2Source Inc. – Diverse Supplier Award – Bronze
Ampcus Inc. – Strategic Supplier Award
AllSTEM Connections – Supplier Excellence Award – Gold
HKA Enterprises LLC – Supplier Excellence Award – Silver
On Board Services, Inc. – Supplier Excellence Award – Bronze
About AgileOne
From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe.
