AgileOne Customer Forum 2023 was a Booming Success

AgileOne Customer Forum 2023 in Memphis, TN

The Supplier Excellence Awards at AgileOne's Customer Forum highlight the top-performing suppliers for their agility and innovation.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- AgileOne is proud to share that their annual Customer Forum event was a booming success! The event celebrates strategic partnerships between AgileOne, its clients, and suppliers and provides networking opportunities, top-tier sessions and discussions with industry leaders, and a special awards ceremony celebrating the company’s top-performing suppliers for their agility, versatility, and innovation. This year, Customer Forum took place at the Hyatt Centric Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee, from May 1st – 3rd.Brian Clark, President, AgileOne, said, “At AgileOne, we talk about the worker being the center of the universe. Our amazing supplier partners are critical in ensuring that worker experience is second to none, from the application process through onboarding and working the assignment. This is a huge priority for our customers and for AgileOne, and I am grateful for the diligence and effort our partners invest in this. The Supplier Excellence Awards allow us to showcase our suppliers who continually rise to the occasion and exceed our expectations.”The full list of honorees at the AgileOne Customer Forum 2023 is listed below:Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC – Supplier of the Year Class A – GoldPyramid Consulting Inc. – Supplier of the Year Class A – SilverPrimary Talent Partners LLC – Supplier of the Year Class B – GoldMatlen Silver Group, Inc. – Supplier of the Year Class B – SilverStefanini Inc. – Rising Star – GoldInSync Staffing Inc. – Rising Star – SilverThe Fountain Group – Rising Star – BronzeSpectraforce Technologies Inc. – Diverse Supplier Award – GoldIntegrated Resources, Inc. – Diverse Supplier Award – SilverNet2Source Inc. – Diverse Supplier Award – BronzeAmpcus Inc. – Strategic Supplier AwardAllSTEM Connections – Supplier Excellence Award – GoldHKA Enterprises LLC – Supplier Excellence Award – SilverOn Board Services, Inc. – Supplier Excellence Award – BronzeAbout AgileOneFrom cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe.