ABS to Attend the 72nd Annual American Society for Mass Spectrometry Conference

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ABS, a global leader in LC/MS laboratory equipment and services, and its division mSPEC™, are excited to announce their participation in the 72nd annual American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference. The event will be held from June 4th to 8th at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

With decades of experience in the LC-MS/MS field, ABS has been a trusted partner for laboratory LC-MS/MS professionals, providing the necessary expertise, technologies, service, and solutions to establish new labs and improve existing operations. The company is dedicated to helping scientists overcome the challenges they face in pharmaceutical/CRO, TOX/criminal justice/forensics, physician office/pain clinics, academic, environmental/food, and many other labs, offering holistic solutions that address the complex needs of today's cutting-edge laboratories.

mSPEC™, a specialized division of ABS, focuses on delivering professional lab services that support large laboratory operations for pharmaceutical, research and diagnostic companies. From the setup of instrumentation and optimizing performance to ongoing maintenance and services, mSPEC™ is committed to ensuring that these high-volume labs are running at peak efficiency.

The ASMS conference presents an opportunity for ABS to showcase mSPEC™ and its comprehensive range of integrated LC-MS/MS product and service offerings to the global scientific community. The event will highlight how mSPEC™ can help shorten development timelines, improve laboratory efficiency, and increase uptime for their clients.

Alternative Biomedical Solutions CEO Joseph Coffey stated, "Our team is proud to be part of the 72nd annual ASMS conference. This event provides a platform for mSPEC™ to demonstrate our industry-leading expertise and innovative solutions for large scale pharmaceutical, research and diagnostic laboratories. We look forward to showcasing how our integrated services can help lab executives overcome industry challenges with shortages of well-qualified staffing and rising costs throughout the industry."

Director of Business Development Paul Dominick added, "The ASMS conference is a prime opportunity for us to engage with the scientific community and demonstrate how our integrated product and service offerings can streamline laboratory operations, shorten development timelines, and ultimately drive success for our clients."

Attendees of the ASMS conference can visit Alternative Biomedical Solutions mSPEC™ booth #906 to learn more about their products, services, and how they can help laboratories overcome challenges and achieve optimal performance. The ABS team is eager to engage with fellow professionals and showcase the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in laboratory equipment and services.

About ABS:

ABS is a global leader in the field of lab equipment and services, providing lab professionals with the necessary expertise, technologies, service, and solutions to start new labs or improve their operations. With decades of expertise, ABS is dedicated to offering holistic solutions to the challenges faced by leaders in n pharmaceutical/CRO, TOX/criminal justice/forensics, physician office/pain clinics, academic, environmental/food, and many other labs through integrated product and service offerings.