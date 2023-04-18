Alternative Biomedical Solutions to Showcase Innovations in Cannabis and Psychedelic Lab Testing at CannMed23

ABS Highlights Commitment to Transparency, Quality, and Safety in Cannabis Industry at Premier Medical Cannabis Conference in Marco Island, Florida

Bringing clinical rigor to cannabis analytical labs is crucial to ensuring that consumers have access to safe and effective products. ” — Adrian Whipple, CFO Alternative Biomedical Solutions

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS), a leading provider of products and services for the cannabis and psychedelic analytical labs industries, announced today its participation in CannMed23, taking place from May 14-17 in Marco Island, Florida. As a dedicated supporter of transparency, quality, and safety in cannabis and psychedelic lab testing, ABS aims to highlight its cutting-edge solutions and emphasize its mission to work collaboratively with industry partners to elevate the standards of clinical rigor in cannabis analytics, eliminate lab shopping, and improve overall product safety for consumers.

At CannMed23, ABS will represent its comprehensive range of products, scientific method development and services designed to support the cannabis industry's growing demand for accurate and reliable lab testing. The company's offerings include state-of-the-art analytical equipment, method development, and consulting services, all backed by nearly four decades of experience in building, servicing, and providing scientific expertise to analytical labs.

ABS's commitment to upholding the highest quality standards and promoting wellness in the industry is echoed by Chief Financial Officer Adrian Whipple, who stated, "Bringing clinical rigor to cannabis analytical labs is crucial to ensuring that consumers have access to safe and effective products. At ABS, our deep expertise in the field enables us to work collaboratively with industry partners to drive improvements in method development and product safety, ultimately benefiting consumers and businesses alike."

By participating in CannMed23, ABS aims to strengthen its relationships with industry partners and reaffirm its dedication to transparency, safety, and quality in the rapidly evolving cannabis and psychedelic sectors. This event offers a unique opportunity for ABS to showcase its contributions to the industry and engage in meaningful discussions with experts, regulators, and other stakeholders who share its commitment to enhancing the standards of cannabis and psychedelic lab testing.

For more information about Alternative Biomedical Solutions, visit www.altbio.com. To learn more about CannMed23, visit www.cannmedevents.com.