Alternative Biomedical Solutions To Exhibit at MJBizCon Cannabis Conference

One-stop partner for starting cannabis analytical labs, lab design and implementation, committed to bring trust and integrity to cannabis lab analytical testing

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions “AltBio”, the nation’s leading provider of technical expertise and services to clinical and diagnostic labs, will exhibit at MJ BizCon’s 2022 Marijuana Business Conference booth 7729, November 15-18, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

ABS has been in the laboratory business for more than 30 years and brings a wealth of resources, and IP to Cannabis testing lab projects.

Building a cannabis testing laboratory is a major undertaking requiring specific knowledge and expertise in many areas: business planning, process design and scientific methods in chemical and biological testing and a rapidly changing regulatory and statutory environment.

“The lab is just one part of a complex process. A lack of standards and enforcement of those standards are plaguing the cannabis testing industry and is threatening to undermine consumer confidence in marijuana products making it harder for some testing businesses to operate,” said Joseph Coffey, chief executive officer of AltBio.

“While most issues with potency and safety measurements in the cannabis industry stem from a lack of standardized methods, there have also been reports of bad behavior. Numerous laboratories across the country have been suspended or fined for manipulating THC potency results, having deficient procedures for detecting contaminants like mold or faking those contaminant tests altogether.”

Adrian Whipple, AltBio chief financial officer adds, “These recent events of bad behavior in cannabis testing emphasize the need for a reliable, defendable partner who will create a process that will stand up to the most rigorous legal compliance, and regulatory audits. ABS has a proven track record of safeguarding the integrity of lab testing results that stand up against the most arduous scrutiny.”

“We, as an industry, must move beyond where we currently stand and work to help eradicate obvious ways of lab shopping to game the system. Labs should be held accountable for the results they’re providing. The industry must ensure that test results are reliable, and products are safe,” Coffey adds.

MJBizCon is recognized as the leading global business conference for cannabis community. It is attended by more than 35,000 cannabis executives and employees from around the world who represent plant-touching operations including cultivation, extraction/processing, manufacturing, retail, seed-to-sale, and MSOs.

“We are excited to attend MJBizCon. With so many of our customers and contacts attending the show, we expect to have very productive conversations.”

About ABS

For over 30 years, Alternative Biomedical Solutions – or AltBio – has helped labs run better. Based in Dallas, Texas, AltBio specializes in new laboratory start-ups as well as supporting existing laboratories with equipment, support, and field service. Our Cannabis Consulting Services are designed to help new cannabis labs from start to finish without franchise fees. AltBio also provides bench-top and floor model clinical chemistry/immunoassay systems as well as a wide range of LCMS systems.