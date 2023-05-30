Qube Technologies and Kiwetinohk Energy Receive Regulatory Approval for Fixed Sensor Methane Monitoring
Qube receives approval to conduct Leak Detection and Repair using continuous monitoring technology at Kiwetinohk Energy’s facilities and multi-well pad sites.
Alberta has been a source of innovation for the energy industry, and this project continues that trend in an era of decarbonization and environmental stewardship.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies Inc. (“Qube”) has received its third approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator (the “AER”) for an Alternative Fugitive Emissions Monitoring Program (“Alt-FEMP”) to conduct Leak Detection and Repair (“LDAR”) using continuous monitoring technology. Qube, in collaboration with Arolytics, will deploy continuous monitoring at all of Kiwetinohk Energy’s (“Kiwetinohk”) facilities and multi-well padsites to meet their LDAR requirements in Alberta, Canada.
— Alex MacGregor, Qube Technologies CEO
Qube provides oil and gas producers with an end–to-end continuous monitoring solution that detects harmful emissions leaks using fixed sensors, proprietary algorithms, and artificial intelligence to infer leak locations and quantify emissions volume and type. Qube’s web-based user dashboard aggregates critical insights and identifies necessary remedial actions for operators who employ the system.
Qube is the first technology provider to have received regulatory approval for its continuous monitoring technology in North America, and this program will advance learnings from the two existing approved Alt-FEMPs in Alberta.
“We're excited to kick off this project with the AER and Kiwetinohk Energy,” said Alex MacGregor, Chief Executive Officer at Qube. “Alberta has been a source of innovation for the energy industry, and this project continues that trend in an era of decarbonization and environmental stewardship. We believe the technology we have developed at Qube will be on the forefront of this change by enabling operators to transparently disclose emissions reduction progress to regulators, the public, and investors.”
Kiwetinohk Energy develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. Kiwetinohk has partnered with Qube to strengthen its position as a leading provider of low-to-no emissions, dispatchable, reliable, low-cost energy and related products and services.
“To be successful in the energy transition, we need to accurately measure, and efficiently reduce, greenhouse gas emissions across the lifecycle from natural gas production through to end consumer use,” said Kiwetinohk CEO Pat Carlson. “We aim to be a leader in emissions monitoring and reductions across the entire value chain, starting with our upstream Scope 1 emissions and including our upstream Scope 3 emissions, in the longer term, as we capture and store the carbon produced from our power business’s natural gas use.”
The Alt-FEMP was designed by Arolytics, a Calgary-based software, modelling, and data analytics company that empowers oil and gas producers to reduce methane emissions at an accelerated rate. Arolytics has designed more than 85% of the approved Alt-FEMPs in Alberta.
“This is one of the largest continuous monitoring methane detection programs in Canada, covering the entirety of Kiwetinohk’s facilities in Alberta,” said Liz O’Connell, president of Arolytics. “This project demonstrates a progressive approach to reducing emissions and shows that Kiwetinohk and Alberta continue to lead the world in responsibly sourced energy.”
Qube continues to form partnerships with leading energy companies focused on reducing their carbon footprint while still maintaining competitiveness in a global market that is moving towards sustainable production practices and ESG efforts. New regulations across North America have mandated methane emissions reduction efforts and LDAR requirements across the oil and gas industry, and voluntary efforts by leading oil and gas companies have fostered an innovative approach to emissions reduction strategies and targets.
About the pilot participants:
Qube Technologies
Qube is a Calgary-based company developing a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube works with leading operators across North America and internationally and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Please visit qubeiot.com for more information.
Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk is passionate about addressing climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk’s mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture, and hydrogen clean energy projects. Please visit kiwetinohk.com for more information.
Arolytics
Arolytics is an emissions analytics and software company formed in 2018 that specializes in enterprise management of methane data. With proprietary algorithms and emissions modelling, Arolytics’ products and services optimize energy sector emissions management by evaluating technologies for cost-effective emissions management, and by providing SaaS solutions for strategic methane management. Please visit arolytics.com for more information.
Alex MacGregor
Qube Technologies Inc
+1 403-542-2208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn