Dr. Kevin Sands in Beverly Hills Explains the Benefits of Cosmetic Dentistry
Dr. Kevin Sands, a cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills, shares expert input on the benefits cosmetic dentistry can offer in the hands of a qualified provider.
A successful cosmetic treatment can not only enhance the appearance of the smile, but improve overall quality of life, as well.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading dentist in Beverly Hills, Kevin Sands, DDS is extensively familiar with the power of professional cosmetic dentistry. “A successful cosmetic treatment can not only enhance the appearance of the smile, but improve overall quality of life, as well,” says Dr. Sands, who operates branches of his practice in both Beverly Hills and Dubai. He explains that top cosmetic dental practices are often equipped with state-of-the-art technology to facilitate the creation and placement of restorations, such as dental implant crowns or porcelain veneers. By combining the latest technology with personalized, one-on-one care, he continues, an experienced cosmetic dentist can help patients embrace the natural beauty of their smile. “This, in turn, can provide a dramatic boost in self-confidence,” he adds.
— Dr. Kevin Sands
According to Dr. Sands, the benefits of cosmetic dentistry can include:
• Straighter teeth
• A whiter, brighter smile
• Significant reduction of aesthetic dental imperfections (e.g. cracks, chips, and gaps)
• Correction of a “gummy smile” with gum reshaping
• Generally minimally invasive procedures
Perhaps the greatest advantage of cosmetic dentistry treatments, Dr. Sands notes, is their customizable nature. “Restorations can be made using lifelike materials that flatter a patient’s natural facial aesthetic,” he explains, “and procedures can be tailored to meet a patient’s unique aesthetic goals.” To conclude, Dr. Sands states that because enhancing the smile can also have a positive aesthetic effect on one's facial appearance overall, cosmetic dentistry treatments can often make patients look and feel more youthful – and provide a significant boost to their self-esteem.
About Kevin B. Sands, DDS
An alumnus of USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, Dr. Kevin Sands is known around the world for his work in general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. He serves as a member of numerous distinguished organizations, not limited to the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). At his Beverly Hills and Dubai offices, he and his team offer personalized care using state-of-the-art technology, such as the Planmeca ProMax® 3D system, which can expedite the creation and placement of dental implants. Because Dr. Sands’ Beverly Hills clientele consists largely of A-list celebrities, he has been called the “Dentist to the Stars.” Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Sands and his practice, please visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com/news-room/dr-kevin-sands-in-beverly-hills-explains-the-benefits-of-cosmetic-dentistry/
###
Kevin B. Sands, DDS
414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 273-0111
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here