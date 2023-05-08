Channel Program Named “Emerging Technology Company of the Year” by Maryland Tech Council
The growth of Channel Program is largely due to the MSP and greater tech community, who recognize the value of a marketplace that offers access to real-time data to inform their buying decisions.”ANNAPOLIS, MD, U.S., May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Program, the IT community marketplace and unified Partner Relationship Management portal used by more than 100 vendors and thousands of IT professionals, was named “Emerging Technology Company of the Year” by Maryland Tech Council.
Channel Program, which is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, brings IT channel experts together in a collaborative platform to connect the best channel partners (MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, IT service providers, and consultants) with the best technology vendors. Since its founding in 2021, Channel Program has gained more than 6500 members and accumulated more than 2000 IT product reviews.
“We are honored to be awarded Emerging Technology Company of the year,” said Kevin Lancaster, Channel Program CEO. “The growth of Channel Program is largely due to the MSP and greater tech community, who recognize the value of a marketplace that offers access to real-time data to inform their buying decisions.”
The Maryland Tech Council is the largest technology and life science trade association in the state. They are committed to improving the quality of life through innovation and propelling Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. The Icon Awards, delivered annually are designed to recognize and honor the best in Maryland technology and life sciences communities. Individuals and companies are awarded in 11 different categories.
Channel Program was selected from top tech companies in the state. In the past year, Channel Program has launched new initiatives to help the MSP community manage vendor relationships, better compare similar vendors, and provide access to exclusive offers.
Winners of the 35th annual ICON Awards were honored in a ceremony held in Bethesda, Maryland. In a statement announcing the winners Kelly Schulz, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council offered, “We are excited to recognize these outstanding leaders and companies. In addition to growing their companies and raising the bar of excellence in Maryland, we are proud that these winners are passionate about giving back to their employees, students, and communities.”
