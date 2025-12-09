917 Solutions Releases Free Intune Onboarding & Offboarding Checklist to Help Businesses Strengthen Data Security

SANDERS, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 917 Solutions , a cybersecurity and IT services firm specializing in Microsoft 365 and device security for small to mid-sized organizations, has released a free resource: the Microsoft Intune Onboarding & Offboarding Checklist , a step-by-step guide designed to help businesses secure employee devices, accounts, and data throughout workforce transitions.As more companies adopt Microsoft Intune and Microsoft 365 to manage remote and hybrid teams, gaps in onboarding and offboarding processes remain one of the most frequent sources of data exposure. A single unmanaged or unrevoked device can create significant vulnerabilities, especially for smaller organizations with lean internal IT teams. 917 Solutions developed this guide to address those challenges head-on and give businesses a clear, repeatable framework for managing access from day one through departure.“Intune is powerful, but it isn’t fully set-and-forget,” said Gerty Tsinnie, owner, 917 Solutions. “Most security breakdowns happen because something small gets missed, like an unwiped laptop, a lingering login, or unclear ownership of steps in the process. This checklist gives businesses a repeatable way to close those gaps and protect themselves every single time.”The free checklist provides step-by-step instructions for securely handling device and account access, including:-Preparing and configuring devices for enrollment-Applying compliance, security, MFA, and conditional access requirements-Managing BYOD scenarios without compromising employee privacy-Ensuring immediate access disablement when an employee leaves-Verifying device wipes, data removal, and audit documentation-Identifying and closing common access gaps that create riskBuilt specifically for small and mid-sized businesses, the guide simplifies complex Intune processes, including Autopilot resets, session revocations, compliance benchmarks, and remote wipes, so teams can implement enterprise-level security without enterprise-level overhead.“With turnover, remote work, and device sprawl increasing across SMBs, we’re seeing more unmanaged devices than ever,” said Gerty. “This resource was created to give teams clarity, consistency, and confidence.”To download the free guide, visit https://917solutions.com/intune-offboarding-for-aec/ or send an email to info@917solutions.com.About 917 Solutions917 Solutions is an IT and cybersecurity firm specializing in Microsoft 365 security, Intune device management, and managed IT services for small to mid-sized organizations. With deep expertise supporting AEC firms and distributed teams, 917 Solutions helps businesses strengthen their security posture, streamline technology operations, and protect mission-critical data.

