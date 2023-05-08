MyLand Earth Metaverse Releases the First-in-the-Market 3D Earth Metaverse on Web 3 Blockchain
MyLand Earth Metaverse Launched the First in the Market 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain, allowing individual users and enterprises to setup their Metaverse presence quickly
My Event Gallery 3D Template in the platform library of 3D templates enable online users and corporations to effectively setup their Metaverse presences with the option to match to their physical Earth locations on 3D world map.
MyLand.Earth Fashion Cove Retail Store 3D template in platform library of 3D templates enable online users and corporations to effectively setup their Metaverse presences, with the options of matching to their physical Earth locations on 3D world map.
MyLand.Earth Real Estate Showroom 3D Template in the platform library of 3D templates enable online users and corporations to effectively setup their Metaverse presences with the option to match to their physical Earth locations on 3D world map.
Enabled entrepreneurs and enterprises to establish Metaverse presence quickly, MyLand.Earth is positioned to be the leader in Earth-based 3D/VR Web3 Technology
The release of 3D templates is intended to level the field and provide ordinary online users, gamers, and content creators with 3D visual models in creating Metaverse content, and to minimize the cost and entry barrier for entrepreneurs to establish their Web3 business presence. MyLand.Earth platform users will assign these 3D templates from the library to any locations in the 3D world map on the platform. With these 3D scene templates, users will be able to build their virtual environments by simply uploading their own digital content. The templates will accept a wide range of content that can be digital images, animation, video, or 3D objects, all are supported by the MyLand.Earth Metaverse Engine.
“Users will experience a ‘Shock of the New’, to borrow from Australian art critic Robert Hughes. That will be the experience of MyLand.Earth Metaverse users with our AI and 3D/VR integrated and visualized in Metaverse.” Says Josh Liang, Co-Founder of MyLand.Earth Metaverse. “Entrepreneurs and corporations will be able to penetrate multiple international markets and reach global Metaverse users with their marketing campaigns and expos 3D models launched on MyLand.Earth in all major cities, when enterprises drop their localized marketing campaign materials in these 3D templates at world locations and they can be all launched at the same time.”
The platform-based 3D scene templates of art galleries, expo showrooms, retail stores, and 3D offices with conference rooms, etc can be placed in any location around the world, for platform members to set up their Metaverse business presence quickly.
With the MyLand.Earth Platform’s library of 3D templates, members will be able to host their Metaverse events, list real-life properties for sale on the market, and provide a never-before immersive product experience for online users with an extraordinary verisimilitude. Enterprises may also simultaneously have their corporate product launches or events in various languages in multiple locations around the world in the platform’s 3D world map.
MyLand.Earth Platform will be the hub of business, entertainment and cultural activities to attract today’s mass number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z and Millennial online gamers, traders, and users of NFT, Metaverse, and crypto currency. MyLand.Earth Metaverse will also launch its Metaverse games such as treasure hunt and Metaverse Casino with gaming partners to appeal to more online users and online traffic for its members’ 3D business presences.
Myland.Earth Metaverse presents NFT and Metaverse investors with a unique opportunity to participate in a pre-IEO token offer (Initial Exchange Offer) to assure members’ equity growth, starting on June 28, 2023 the anniversary day of MyLand.Earth Metaverse Platform Launch. The Metaverse land ownership of the MyLand.Earth allows land NFT investors to participate in the fast-growing global Metaverse market at all levels.
Listed on its social media platform, the MyLand.Earth Whitepapers and Tokenomics documents for the IEO token offer are dedicated to allocating a strong capital infusion for the launch of global marketing campaigns and assuring adequate growth of the engineering and professional teams for efficient future roadmap deliverables. Thus the project team can accelerate the roadmap deliverables and not wait till 2025 in the original plan.
“Act now and take this virtual reality for a test drive! Either you are a Metaverse asset owner in another platform, a regular online user, or a corporate event planner, dive into our platform and experience the ‘Shock of the New’ with us.” Says Kevin McInerney, the Project Leader of MyLand.Earth Metaverse. “Specifically, corporate event planners will be able to launch their localized campaign contents with our 3D templates in catered international languages to the largest public plaza or square in each metropolitan area to maximize their campaign efforts for online traffic. Public plazas or squares that already have proven traffic, just to name a few, are Time Square in New York City, Millennium Park in Chicago, Champs Elysees in Paris, Alexanderplatz Square in Berlin, Queen Square in London, Red Square in Moscow, Tiananmen Square in Beijing, People Square in Shanghai, India Gate Complex in New Delhi, Praça do Relógio Square in San Paulo, and Tokyo Square in Tokyo, and more.”
For detailed public token offer information and MyLand Project NFT pricing, tokenomics details, please visit https://www.myland.earth for the project roadmap and whitepaper.
Kevin McInerney
MyLand Metaverse™ LLC
+1 408-212-7780
kevin@myland.earth
Other