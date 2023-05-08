LiveHire and People2.0 Launch Groundbreaking Independent Worker Sourcing and Engagement Platform
This innovative solution from two industry leaders will address the growing demand for independent workers by large organizations.
LiveHire Ltd. (ASX:LVH)MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveHire and People2.0, two industry leaders in human resources and workforce management solutions, have joined forces to launch a comprehensive independent worker solution. This solution will enable large organizations to rapidly source, engage and redeploy highly skilled independent workers from all over the world in a compliant and strategic manner. This includes access to the world’s leading freelancing platforms, including Braintrust, Talmix, Ollo, and other leading technology, strategy and creative talent marketplaces.
The prospect of an economic downturn in 2023 has led to widespread hiring freezes, placing greater demands on teams with expanding workloads. The accelerating pace of change demands that companies become more flexible and rethink the makeup of their workforces to respond quickly to evolving circumstances. As a result, most large companies say they are more likely to engage with freelance talent to fill gaps in their workforces for the foreseeable future. Many large organizations are already engaging significant populations of independent workers with limited visibility, creating serious compliance risk, invoicing and payment problems, and tremendous inefficiencies in sourcing and redeployment.
"Our collaboration with LiveHire has resulted in the creation of a truly groundbreaking solution that will revolutionize how organizations engage with independent workers, the fastest growing segment of the workforce," said Karen Sawyer, CRO of People 2.0. "We are excited to provide a solution that will enable organizations to access talent that was previously unreachable, painful, and risky to engage with.”
"This new solution represents a significant step forward in the world of independent work," said Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire. "It provides organizations with the tools they need to find, engage, and manage large pools of independent workers effectively while ensuring compliance with labor laws and regulations. We are thrilled to be working with People2.0 to launch this innovative solution."
About LiveHire
LiveHire is a globally leading recruitment and direct sourcing platform enabling clients to attract and engage both direct hires and contingent workers to deliver innovative hiring solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and two-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com.
About People 2.0
People2.0 is the world’s leading enabler of flexible, mobile, on-demand, and remote work arrangements, including portable support solutions for independent contractors. The company’s global network of in-country, company-owned and operated establishments enable talent partners to hire any worker anywhere in any arrangement. Whether hiring locally or globally, People2.0’s employer of record (EOR) and agent of record (AOR) services keep contingent workers in compliance with local and international regulations. To learn more, visit www.people20.com.
Karen Bowness
LiveHire
email us here