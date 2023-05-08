GOVERNOR IVEY ESTABLISHES ALABAMA RESILIENCE COUNCIL

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

5/8/2023

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 736, establishing the Alabama Resilience Council. This action is a key part of the Ivey Administration’s ongoing effort to make Alabama the most resilient state in the nation by protecting the lives, property and economic well-being of Alabamians against possible hazards, both natural and manmade.

The Alabama Resilience Council will work with local, state, federal and private partners to help communities build stronger, live safer and recover quicker. The work of the Council will be aimed at better preparing Alabama’s communities to withstand events that result in harmful societal impacts.

“Protecting the well-being of our people, both physically and financially, should be a top priority shared by leaders at all levels of government,” said Governor Ivey. “Alabama is growing like never before, and it’s imperative we take necessary steps today to preserve our historic progress for tomorrow. By proactively reimagining our approach to events with harmful effects on Alabamians before they occur, we can save lives, protect jobs and ensure our state’s future remains bright.”

The Council will be tasked with helping Alabamians understand and mitigate their personal risks, empowering the private sector and other communities to direct resilience efforts that best serve their needs and identifying risk-reduction alternatives to guide statewide strategies.

By including stakeholders with different perspectives from both the public and private sectors, the Council aims to create a holistic approach to mitigation and resilience efforts.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman and Alabama Department of Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler will serve as co-chairs of the Council.

“This council presents a great opportunity to bring stakeholders together to explore partnerships and create synergy in our efforts in our state,” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman. “It creates a platform to include key players that can significantly increase the strength and resilience of Alabama at all levels.”

“I want to thank Governor Ivey for her leadership and vision in creating this important Council. We believe Alabama will set the national standard for preparedness and resilience,” said Alabama Department of Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler. “The Alabama Resilience Council will be a whole-of-government response, with the input of private industry, aimed at making that a reality.”

In addition to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency and the Alabama Department of Insurance, the heads of the following agencies will be permanent members of the Council:

- The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries

- The Alabama Department of Commerce

- The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

- The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs

- The Alabama Department of Environmental Management

- The Alabama Department of Public Health

- The Alabama Department of Transportation

- The Alabama Forestry Commission

- The Alabama Geological Survey

- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

- The Alabama National Guard

- The Alabama Office of Information Technology

Other local, state, federal and private partners invited to appoint a representative to the Council include:

- The Alabama Association of Regional Councils

- The Alabama Indian Affairs Commission

- The Alabama League of Municipalities

- The Alabama Soil and Water Conservation Committee

- The Association of County Commissions of Alabama

- The Business Council of Alabama

- The Economic Development Administration

- The Energy Institute of Alabama

- The Federal Emergency Management Agency

- Manufacture Alabama

- The National Federation of Independent Business

- The Small Business Administration

- The United States Army Corps of Engineers

- The United States Forest Service

- The University of Alabama Center for Risk and Insurance Research

- The National Weather Service

“I am excited to be a part of this effort to maximize the physical and economic resilience of Alabama,” said Lars Powell, director of the University of Alabama Center for Insurance Information and Research. “Governor Ivey has always shown the safety and security of Alabamians to be her top priority, and the creation of the Alabama Resilience Council is further evidence of that commitment. Significant opportunities exist to increase the resilience of Alabama, and I am honored by the confidence Governor Ivey shows in the Center to contribute its talents in assessing disaster risk-reduction alternatives.”

More information on the Alabama Resilience Council, go to www.safestrongal.com

Executive Order No. 736