GOV. KAY IVEY SIGNS ALABAMA RESILIENCE COUNCIL INTO LAW

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5/12/2026

With a signature from Governor Kay Ivey, a significant milestone for resilience efforts in Alabama has been achieved.

The Alabama Resilience Council has been signed into law and the work to make Alabama a safer place to live will continue for years to come.

The Council is a public-private partnership that combines the expertise and perspectives of numerous state agencies, along with federal and private partners. It is co-chaired by Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler and EMA Director Jeff Smitherman.

The following is a statement from Commissioner Fowler on the signing of the bill and what it means for our state.

“I can’t thank Governor Kay Ivey enough for her leadership and for advancing her goal of making Alabama the most resilient state in the nation. In 2023, she established the Alabama Resilience Council by executive order. Today, she signed legislation codifying the Council, making it a permanent part of Alabama state government and ensuring it will continue serving the people of our great state.

“The promise of the Alabama Resilience Council is to help the people of our state live more safely by preparing before disaster strikes so that Alabama will always remain a special place to live, work, and play.

“A special thanks goes out to Senator Steve Livingston and Representative Chip Brown for having the vision to sponsor the Alabama Resilience Council bill and for working with legislative leadership to see it through.”

For more about the Alabama Resilience Council, visit www.safestrongal.com.



