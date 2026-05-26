ALDOI PROMOTES TODRICK BURKS TO DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

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5/26/2026

The Alabama Department of Insurance (ALDOI) announces the promotion of Todrick Burks as Deputy Insurance Commissioner.

“This promotion is well-earned. Todrick is highly respected and well thought of around the department. He is known as the teammate everyone can depend on. Throughout his career, he has earned a reputation as an effective leader who sets a high standard and who has a genuine desire for the organization to be successful,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler.

“I am delighted that he will now be putting his outstanding leadership skills to work in this new role, one he has earned through two decades of dedicated service to this department and the people of Alabama.”

Burks joined the department in 2005 as an Insurance Examiner, serving in a variety of regulatory, financial-oversight and compliance management roles. He most recently served as the department’s Premium Tax Administrator, where he oversaw the auditing and compliance of all premium tax filings. The insurance premium tax is the largest single source of revenue to the state general fund.

Burks’ divisional management responsibilities will be announced soon.

Burks earned his Certified Financial Examiner designation through the Society of Financial Examiners in 2013. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Troy University and is a Certified Public Manager through Auburn University at Montgomery.

A retired Air Force Major, Burks previously served as a Squadron Commander at Maxwell Air Force Base before retiring from military service in December 2025.

He and his wife, Stephanie, have two children and reside in Montgomery. He is involved in his community and enjoys officiating high school football and baseball, staying physically active and devoting time to his local church.



