ALDOI PROMOTES MICHAEL HERRON TO LEAD PBM COMPLIANCE SPECIALIST

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

5/19/2026

The Alabama Department of Insurance has promoted Michael Herron to Lead PBM Compliance Specialist within the Department’s PBM Compliance Division.

Herron currently serves in ALDOI’s Consumer Services Division, where he has played a key role in implementing Alabama’s PBM law. As part of the Department’s initial PBM complaint team, he contributed to building complaint intake, review, and resolution processes that support the Department’s oversight of PBM practices.

In his new role, Herron will lead pharmacist complaint review efforts, assist in complex investigations, and support the continued development of PBM compliance and enforcement protocols.

“Michael has been instrumental in building our PBM complaint review function from its inception in our state and brings a strong combination of industry experience and regulatory knowledge to this role,” said Dr. Kelli Littlejohn Newman, Director of the PBM Compliance Division. “His leadership will strengthen our ability to ensure consistent oversight and accountability within the PBM space in Alabama.”

Herron holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Alabama and brings more than a decade of experience in property restoration, ensuring compliance with insurance and industry standards. He also specialized in the health insurance space for several years, offering Medicare options and prescription drug cost management. In that capacity, Herron worked directly with consumers to identify coverage options that minimized out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, experience that provides valuable insight into the real-world impact of PBM practices on Alabama patients and pharmacies.

“I’m excited to continue building on the foundation we’ve established and to support the Department’s efforts to ensure compliance and protect Alabama consumers," Herron said.

The PBM Compliance Division remains a key component of ALDOI’s broader mission to protect consumers, ensure market integrity, and enforce state insurance laws. For more information about the Alabama Department of Insurance PBM Compliance Department, visit https://aldoi.gov/PBM/PBMCompliance.aspx.

The Alabama Department of Insurance has promoted Michael Herron to Lead PBM Compliance Specialist.