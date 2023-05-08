Tim Crouch joins Reverse Your Thinking with Mathius “Marc” Gertz radio show
EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal marketing expert Tim Crouch was recently a guest on the California-based radio show Reverse Your Thinking with Mathius “Marc” Gertz. Tim discussed how The Crouch Group is helping collaborative professionals build brand awareness for Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot through digital marketing campaigns.
“The Crouch Group works with collaborative professionals, organizations and practice groups throughout the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. These professionals want to see divorce handled differently and want to make more people aware that Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process than litigation,” Tim Crouch said. “We help collaborative professionals, including lawyers, mental health professionals and financial specialists, reach their target audiences and get more collaborative cases through public education campaigns.”
Tim Crouch is the founding partner and owner of The Crouch Group, a full-service marking agency that specializes in digital advertising strategies, creative design, video production and website solutions with an increased focus on branding for Collaborative Divorce professionals. He and Collaborative Divorce attorney Camille Milner are the co-authors of “Build the Brand and Get More Collaborative Cases,” a book about how to attract more Collaborative Divorce clients and build a successful Collaborative Divorce practice.
Reverse Your Thinking with Mathius “Marc” Gertz is a weekly radio show hosted by mortgage broker and financial professional Mathius “Marc” Gertz. The show’s topics often center around money and wealth, and listeners are encouraged to call in and challenge the host or guests as they aim to displace fiction with facts. Reverse Your Thinking is broadcasted every Friday at 3 p.m. PST on ABC news radio station KMET 1490 AM and 98.1 FM. Each episode is also available to listen on TuneIn and other podcast streaming services.
Mathius “Marc” Gertz is a specialist in reverse financial retirement plans and is the Principal of Reverse Your Thinking’s Los Angeles County-based parent company SayWhyNot, Inc. He is an Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC®), a Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) and a Certified Divorce Lending Professional (CDLP™). Learn more about Marc and Reverse Your Thinking Mortgage at reverseyourthinking.mortgage.
For more information about The Crouch Group and its services, visit thecrouchgroup.com or call (940) 383-1990.
