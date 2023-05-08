Armour Cybersecurity Expands Team Following Sustained Growth

Armour Cybersecurity, which delivers enterprise grade technology and advisory services to small and midsized firms, named Scott Krady to lead its marketing.

The threats and attacks on data and systems facing small and midsized companies have never been greater. SMBs need flexible, efficient technology and support to protect their systems and data.” — David Chernitzky, CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour Cybersecurity today appointed Scott Krady as the firm’s fractional Chief Marketing Officer. The company, founded in 2018, has grown to more than 100 customers in the United States, Canada, and Latin America as companies seek to bring end-to-end technology and services to mitigate threats on systems, infrastructure and data, which has become more vulnerable to attacks due to the rise in cloud services.

Based in Toronto, Armour Cybersecurity delivers enterprise grade technology and advisory services to the small to midsized market (SMB). The company provides comprehensive cyber defense, delivering a cost-effective solution tailored SMBs in retail, manufacturing, financial services and other industries. With its advisory services, including governance, risk management and compliance and third-party risk assessment, and implementation including cloud security, penetration testing, endpoint security, and training, Armour helps companies mitigate a multi-faceted and ever-changing cyber threat environment.

Those threats are becoming more severe to SMBs. According to the FBI, cybercrime cost small businesses $2.4 billion in 2021. While large enterprises continue to dedicate a significant portion of their IT budgets to cybersecurity, many SMBs lack the resources to do so, making them attractive targets to cybercriminals.

Armour Cybersecurity is positioned to help SMBs protect their networks via end-to-end email, endpoint, and managed services. The company serves as an extension of company IT and risk teams – it plans to launch its virtual CISO platform in the near future.

Mr. Krady, founder of Magnitude, will work alongside Armour’s executive team to lead and coordinate the company’s global marketing presence, including planning, development and implementation of its marketing strategy.

Armour’s team possesses decades of experience in defense, cyber warfare, consulting, and the military. The company’s CEO, David Chernitzky, has more than 20 years of experience, serving as an officer in the elite technology unit of the Israeli Defense Forces intelligence corps for 12 years, with a deep focus on cybersecurity. He has held leadership and operational roles in Canada, Europe, and globally at companies such as Amdocs and NCR.

Co-Founder Gilad Perry has 20-plus years of experience in enterprise-wide information technology. He brings a background of consulting, delivery, and sales, which he used to build skilled services organizations and deliver complex, multi-million-dollar projects at companies like KPMG and Amdocs — including managing large-scale Canadian cybersecurity initiatives.

“The threats and attacks on data and systems facing SMBs have never been greater,” says Chernitzky. “Cybercriminals are causing significant damage to company systems, resulting in disruption to their normal operations and millions in financial losses. SMBs need flexible, efficient technology and support to protect their systems and proprietary data.”

“Scott is a leader in the marketing space who has worked closely with numerous cybersecurity firms, raising visibility and helping them to drive new revenue and other opportunities. With his strategic thinking and customer focus he will create a strong foundation for us to further elevate our go-to-market approach and establish Armour Cybersecurity as a go to company in cyber defense for SMBs,” said Perry.

About Armour Cybersecurity

Armour Cybersecurity delivers enterprise grade security and advisory services to small and midsized companies. Our end-to-end cybersecurity services are backed by top global talent and a comprehensive ecosystem of leading technologies. Our teams have on average 20 years of experience in decades of experience in defense, cyber warfare, consulting, and the military. To learn more, visit, https://www.armourcyber.io/.