DocMJ Expands Medical Cannabis Physician Practice to Georgia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

The nationwide medical marijuana physician practice continues expanding services to a growing patient base.

We are excited to expand into three additional states. This growth allows us to offer our services to more patients with added efficiency through economies of scale.”
— Aaron Bloom, CEO
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMJ (www.DocMJ.com), a multistate provider of cannabis physician services, proudly announces its expansion into three new states, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. DocMJ is a trusted provider in Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Texas. DocMJ continues rapid growth and industry leadership in medical cannabis health evaluation services.

DocMJ’s CEO, Aaron Bloom, said:

“We are excited to expand our services by providing compassionate care for those seeking the medicinal benefits of marijuana in three additional states. This growth allows us to expand our services to more patients with added efficiency through economies of scale.”

Adding physician services to these three new states brings 100,000,000 potential patients into DocMJ’s cannabis practice.

About DocMJ

DocMJ is a medical marijuana physician practice that provides affordable and compassionate care to patients seeking the wellness benefits of cannabis. Since 2016, DocMJ has made a positive difference in patients’ lives, providing more than 350,000 patient visits.

DocMJ currently provides medical cannabis health evaluations to patients in Florida, Texas, Ohio, Massachusetts, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The headquarters for DocMJ is in Clearwater, Florida, where DocMJ has operated since 2016.

Future Growth

DocMJ continues to seek expansion opportunities through acquisitions and organic growth. In addition, DocMJ is expanding services to meet the needs of its growing patient base by offering online mental health counseling and physician-recommended CBD products.


Media Contact:

Aaron Bloom, Esq.
Chief Executive Officer
Email: Aaron.Bloom@docmj.com
Phone: (727) 420-2329
Website: www.DocMJ.com

