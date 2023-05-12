CMSC Annual Meeting Program Offers Cutting-Edge Science and Clinical Skill Updates for MS Care Professionals

mscare.org CMSC Annual Meeting, the Art and Science of MS Care

CMSC (Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers) Annual Meeting to Take Place May 31–June 3 in Aurora, CO

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare professionals in the field of multiple sclerosis (MS) care will gather in Aurora, Colorado from May 31–June 3 for the Annual Meeting of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC). The conference is known for its emphasis on reaching multiple disciplines involved in MS care, with learning opportunities for neurologists and nursing professionals; mental health, rehabilitation, and pharmacy professionals; and people with MS.

This year’s annual meeting will offer 120 hours of multidisciplinary continuing education; over 260 posters and abstracts; and 330 educational sessions from leading MS experts. Some of the highlights include:

Misdiagnosis of MS Still A Problem

Misdiagnosis of MS can lead to treatment delays and increase the burden of disease. In the Opening Lecture on Wednesday, May 31, University of Vermont neurologist Andrew Solomon, MD, will discuss why misdiagnosis still occurs despite clear diagnostic criteria.

Telomeres: Are They “Nature’s Biological Clock”?

University of California San Diego neurologist Jennifer Graves, MD, PhD, is a noted expert on the subject of aging and MS. In her Presidential Lecture on Thursday morning, June 1, she will discuss her research on biomarkers for biological aging (vs chronological) and the impact of the disease on telomere length.

Latest Updates on Brain Health in MS

Gavin Giovannoni, MD, a noted neurologist from Barts NHS Trust in London, England, has long touted the idea of “brain health” and why MS should be treated on many different fronts. If brain health is important for everybody—not just people with MS—what can be done to maintain or boost it? This will be discussed in his Whitaker Lecture on Friday morning, June 2.

Using 3-Dimensional Technology to View the Central Nervous System in New Ways

Darin Okuda, MD, of UT Southwestern in Dallas will deliver the Saturday, June 3 Paty Lecture on his teams’ use of 3-dimensional phenotyping to better understand MS pathophysiology, including concepts such as demyelination and remyelination.

For more information about the CMSC Annual Meeting and the events and programs described, visit https://cmscscholar.org/2023-annual-meeting/.

About CMSC

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is the largest North American multidisciplinary membership organization dedicated to defining and advancing the standard of care of people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Since 1986, the CMSC has grown rapidly. With over 250 member centers in the United States and Canada, we represent over 13,500 healthcare professionals worldwide, providing care for more than 250,000 individuals with MS. CMSC provides leadership in clinical research and education; develops vehicles to share information and knowledge among members; disseminates information to the healthcare community and to persons affected by MS; and develops and implements mechanisms to influence health care delivery. The CMSC is an approved provider of continuing education for physicians, PAs, nursing professionals, pharmacists, occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, and dietitians and its accredited activities have educated thousands of healthcare professionals about the spectrum of needs in MS. For more information go to www.mscare.org

