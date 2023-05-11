Kairos Water Announces Strategic Partnership with Global Guardian to Optimize Construction Asset Protection
Kairos Water & Global Guardian partner to launch construction monitoring & builders' risk management product, combining security & water-sensing technology.
By combining our expertise, we can offer a unique product that will revolutionize construction monitoring and builder's risk management.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kairos Water, an industry-leading water-sensing technology company, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Global Guardian, a premier provider of comprehensive security solutions. Together, the two companies will launch a state-of-the-art asset security product designed for construction monitoring and builders' risk management.
— Dean Fung-A-Wing
This innovative collaboration between Kairos Water and Global Guardian will enable customers to benefit from the unparalleled safety standards provided by Global Guardian while also protecting their assets from water damage with the help of Kairos Water's advanced sensor technology.
The new product will transform how construction projects are monitored as it combines Global Guardian's expertise in asset security with Kairos Water's cutting-edge water-sensing technology. This unique partnership aims to provide customers with peace of mind by ensuring their construction projects are safe from both security threats and water damage risks.
Kairos Water's sensor technology has been designed to detect water leaks and potential flooding in real-time, providing clients with instant alerts and information on the location and severity of the issue. This enables construction managers and builders to quickly address any water-related problems, reducing the risk of costly damage and project delays.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Global Guardian, a company that shares our dedication to providing customers with the highest levels of protection," said Dean Fung-A-Wing, CEO of Kairos Water. "By combining our expertise, we can offer a unique product that will revolutionize construction monitoring and builder's risk management."
Andrew Vanderburg, President of Global Guardian's Asset Security, added, "Our partnership with Kairos Water allows us to expand our range of services and offer clients a more comprehensive and proactive approach to protecting their assets during construction. With Kairos' advanced water sensing technology, we can now ensure our customers' assets are protected from water damage and other security threats."
About Kairos Water
Kairos Water is a leading provider of advanced water-sensing technology solutions, specializing in developing innovative products that help protect homes and businesses from the devastating effects of water damage. For more information, visit www.kairoswater.io.
About Global Guardian
Global Guardian is a McLean, VA-based global security firm that provides its clients with access to a comprehensive suite of duty of care services. Its capabilities include personnel location sharing supported by a dedicated 24-hour Global Security Operations Center, a full range of personnel-based security and executive protection services, medical support and transportation, travel intelligence, remote monitoring, and emergency response and evacuation services in over 130 countries. Global Guardian's suite of risk mitigation services provides organizations with innovative and cost-effective solutions to help them protect their staff and business operations around the world. For more information, visit www.globalguardian.com.
Mary Elder
Kairos
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn