Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 379,117 in the last 365 days.

Kairos Water Appoints Ed Wolff, President of LeaseLock, To Advisory Board

Ed Wolff Cover Photo

Ed Wolff, Strategic Advisor For Kairos Water

Kairos Water announces the appointment of Ed Wolff, a real estate management and technology veteran, to their advisory board to help drive growth.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kairos Water, an emerging provider of smart water meteorology and enterprise-grade leak detection technology for commercial and residential properties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Multifamily Veteran Ed Wolff to the advisory board.

Wolff has nearly 30 years of experience in various Chief leadership positions in real estate management and technology. He is well known for leading organizations that provide innovative solutions that manage risk, optimize operations, and drive NOI for their partners – and is an advisor for several private and public technology organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to the team at Kairos Water," said Dean Fung-A-Wing, CEO of Kairos Water. "His experience and expertise in the real estate technology industry will be invaluable as we grow and expand our reach. Ed's appointment is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients, and we are confident he will be a great asset to the team."

"I am honored to join the team at Kairos Water and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented group of professionals," said Mr. Wolff. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help drive the company's continued success and growth."

About Kairos Water

Kairos Water is an emerging Internet-of-Things organization focusing on Water Conservation and Asset Protection in the built world. Water damage costs insurance companies and property owners $11 billion annually. The Kairos platform is the only solution on the market that can effectively and affordably minimize exposure to these catastrophic losses while enabling sustainable water consumption.

Kairos holds utility patents in the U.S., E.U., U.K., Canada, and Hong Kong for the design and engineering of a printed leak detection membrane and the world’s first battery-operated, ultrasonic water meter with temperature reading and onboard shut-off. Kairos is a proud member of the LoRA Alliance® and deploys LoRaWAN® network architecture, which powers battery devices for ten years on average and provides enterprise-grade network reliability and security.

Mary Elder
Kairos Water
+1 214-714-0777
Mary.Elder@KairosIOTwc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Kairos Capabilities Video

You just read:

Kairos Water Appoints Ed Wolff, President of LeaseLock, To Advisory Board

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more