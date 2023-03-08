Kairos Water Appoints Ed Wolff, President of LeaseLock, To Advisory Board
Kairos Water announces the appointment of Ed Wolff, a real estate management and technology veteran, to their advisory board to help drive growth.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kairos Water, an emerging provider of smart water meteorology and enterprise-grade leak detection technology for commercial and residential properties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Multifamily Veteran Ed Wolff to the advisory board.
Wolff has nearly 30 years of experience in various Chief leadership positions in real estate management and technology. He is well known for leading organizations that provide innovative solutions that manage risk, optimize operations, and drive NOI for their partners – and is an advisor for several private and public technology organizations.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to the team at Kairos Water," said Dean Fung-A-Wing, CEO of Kairos Water. "His experience and expertise in the real estate technology industry will be invaluable as we grow and expand our reach. Ed's appointment is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients, and we are confident he will be a great asset to the team."
"I am honored to join the team at Kairos Water and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented group of professionals," said Mr. Wolff. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help drive the company's continued success and growth."
About Kairos Water
Kairos Water is an emerging Internet-of-Things organization focusing on Water Conservation and Asset Protection in the built world. Water damage costs insurance companies and property owners $11 billion annually. The Kairos platform is the only solution on the market that can effectively and affordably minimize exposure to these catastrophic losses while enabling sustainable water consumption.
Kairos holds utility patents in the U.S., E.U., U.K., Canada, and Hong Kong for the design and engineering of a printed leak detection membrane and the world’s first battery-operated, ultrasonic water meter with temperature reading and onboard shut-off. Kairos is a proud member of the LoRA Alliance® and deploys LoRaWAN® network architecture, which powers battery devices for ten years on average and provides enterprise-grade network reliability and security.
