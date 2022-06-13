Resort Hotel Association (RHA) & Kairos Water Announce Partnership
Kairos’ patented system delivers unmatched leak detection and real-time water insights to RHA members, mitigating risk and saving millions for RHA’s hoteliers.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patented water management and leak detection system approved by RHA to provide property owners relief from water damage.
The Resort Hotel Association (RHA) is excited to announce its partnership with Kairos Water, a breakthrough technology solution to mitigate water damage claims and the expense and headaches that accompany related damage.
“RHA continuously seeks to align with specialized companies providing the newest, most advanced and relevant, products and services for its Program Members. Kairos is a compelling partner providing a real-time water detection solution which has the potential to greatly reduce the time, money, and energy spent on a water damage claim. Mitigating risks and exposures specific to the hospitality industry is a key component of RHA’s ongoing mission.” – Melanie DuPriest, RHA President & CEO
Kairos has developed intelligent sensors that can detect a leak from just a few drops of water at the source in real-time. With this new initiative, RHA Members will have access to Kairos' intelligent sensors. “Collaborating with the unparalleled insurance community that RHA has developed over the last 35 years gives Kairos a stand-alone opportunity,” said Davin Gastwirth, Chief Growth Officer at Kairos. “We’re grateful to innovate alongside a wide range of insider expertise to create new and distinctive solutions for their Membership.”
Combined with its smart metering, automatic shut-off valves, and communications protocol that does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular connection, the technology allows owners to stop water damage before it happens. This could potentially save hoteliers millions of dollars in property damage.
ABOUT KAIROS
Kairos Water is a hardware design, engineering, and manufacturing company that produces cutting-edge water management technology for commercial
and residential properties. Their patented water technology system was designed from the ground up to tackle the threat of water damage and waste
from virtually any source by providing real-time insight and control via advanced leak sensors and smart water meters with automatic shut-off valves.
Water damage costs insurance companies and property owners $11 billion
annually. The Kairos platform is the only solution on the market that can
effectively and affordably minimize exposure to these catastrophic losses
while enabling sustainable water consumption. For more information, please
visit www.kairoswater.io.
CONTACT: Davin Gastwirth, 404.704.0080 or dgastwirth@kairoswater.io
ABOUT RHA
The Resort Hotel Association was organized in 1987 by a group of resort owners and managers to develop and administer Risk Management Services and Insurance Products customized to the needs of the resort industry. As hoteliers, we understand the unique exposures of an independently operated property and we work to protect the assets of our Membership. While we represent a collection of properties across North America, we remain dedicated to the Risk Management of each individual Member.
