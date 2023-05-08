Clootrack's Customer Experience (CX) Analytics is now Powered by GPT4, ChatGPT & GPT-3 AI
Clootrack integrates ground-breaking OpenAI technologies to revolutionize CX insights and improve efficiency for precise, granular insights.
— Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Clootrack.
● With this new release, Clootrack now answers customer experience-related queries from the brand's own data
Clootrack, an AI-driven platform capable of analyzing billions of Customer Experience (CX) reviews for enterprises to gain qualitative insights in real-time, has enhanced the platform with ChatGPT's transformative, powerful, and versatile language model feature for delivering highest accuracy and efficiency in insights with the launch of AskClootrack. This addition has leapfrogged CX analytics to a new level by enabling insights professionals to get qualitative insights from public and private enterprise data with high accuracy in seconds. These include data from eCommerce sites, forums, blogs, social media, customer care tickets, open-ended NPS surveys, website/app feedback, and chatbots.
AskClootrack, powered by GPT-4, ChatGPT, and GPT-3, has been designed to generate actionable, highly reliable, and verifiable granular insights from millions of customer reviews. The users will be able to understand the context of customer reviews and generate a response with qualitative data. This unprecedented level of understanding of their customers enables businesses to make more informed decisions about product development, innovation, marketing, and customer service. It can answer precisely and thoroughly from the customer data so that companies can use this feature to immediately improve their products, services, and customer service processes, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Shameel Abdulla, CEO of Clootrack, commented on the integration on the Clootrack platform. Shameel said, "The newly added feature is a game-changer for customer experience analytics and offers a distinct competitive advantage. The ability for customer experience leaders to converse with customer feedback and make instant decisions will enable brands to fast-track their journey to customer-centricity in action. Introducing the AskClootrack into the Clootrack platform will significantly enhance collaboration in enterprise decision-making and speed up execution”.
With these advancements, businesses can stay ahead of the competition and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Collaboration of Clootrack with OpenAI technologies reiterates our commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge CX analytics solutions to a fast-paced market".
About CLOOTRACK: Clootrack is an intelligent customer experience analytics platform that helps brands understand "why" customer experience drops. For more information, visit https://www.clootrack.com/
