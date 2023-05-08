DesignRush Names KDG #1 Digital Marketing Company for May 2023

KDG has been recognized as a leading digital marketing team by DesignRush

KDG's digital marketing team has been recognized by DesignRush as one of the industry's leading teams of experts.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG, a high-technology consulting firm, has been named the #1 digital marketing company by DesignRush for the month of May. DesignRush is a B2B marketplace that connects brands with professional agencies and top-tier service providers. The recognition comes as a result of KDG's exceptional work in digital marketing, including content creation, email marketing, search engine optimization, social media, PPC, reporting, and consulting.

KDG's team of digital marketing experts provides customized services that are tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. The company offers three monthly marketing packages that are designed to help businesses increase online visibility, generate more leads, and ultimately drive sales. KDG's approach to marketing is collaborative, and the team works closely with clients to ensure that their messaging is on point and their online traffic is converted into measurable results.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by DesignRush as the top digital marketing company for the month of May," said Keri Lindenmuth, marketing manager at KDG. "Our team is passionate about helping businesses grow and thrive online, and we take a data-driven approach to ensure that our clients see measurable results. Our focus is always on the client, and we work closely with them to understand their needs and goals so that we can deliver the best possible results."

Joel Silman, owner of Exeter Orthodontics, has worked closely with KDG's marketing team and had this to say about their experience: "KDG is phenomenal at everything, but customer service is their greatest strength. They actually listen to our feedback and apply it to their work. Their marketing services have helped us increase our online visibility, generate more leads, and ultimately drive more sales. We couldn't be happier with the results."

About KDG: KDG (Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of technology and digital services to businesses and organizations across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2001, KDG has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions that help businesses grow and thrive. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, KDG is the partner of choice for businesses looking to leverage technology and digital services to achieve their goals. To learn more, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

