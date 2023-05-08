WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP REACHES MILESTONE OF 30,000 TIMESHARES CANCELLED
Wesley Financial Group, a leader in timeshare cancellations, has helped 30,000 families rid themselves of millions in timeshare debt since 2011.FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, has now helped 30,000 families rid themselves of millions in crippling timeshare debt since its founding in 2011. This represents a savings of more than $450 million in timeshare mortgage debt.
“I’m so proud of our team for the great work they continue to do in assisting those who have been lied to or misrepresented in the timeshare sales process,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG founder and CEO. “I honestly had hoped that by 2023 there would not be a need for our services. However, timeshare companies remain enabled to take advantage of trusting consumers and place them in financially precarious situations. As long as that’s happening, Wesley Financial Group will be there to help.”
Wesley Financial Group has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve clients of their timeshare before they are accepted. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot free clients from their timeshare agreements within a mutually-agreed upon timeline.
Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company constantly receives.
Visit www.wesleyfinancialgroup.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
