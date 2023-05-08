Massachusetts Fire Chaplains Honor State Fire Marshal 

BEVERLY — The Massachusetts Corps of Fire Chaplains last week recognized retiring State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey with the Mychal Judge Award, an annual honor that is traditionally reserved for fire department chaplains.

The award is named for Mychal Judge, a chaplain to the New York City Fire Department who died at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001, while working alongside rescuers at the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The MCFC presents it each year “to a fire department chaplain whose selfless dedication and sacrifice promotes the creed of the Corps of Chaplains, ‘serving those who serve.’”

Rev. Bruce Arbour, who serves as Chief Chaplain, cited State Fire Marshal Ostroskey’s deep and abiding commitment to the firefighters physical and mental well-being.

“Right from the very start, it was clear that his concern was for the safety of firefighters,” he said of Marshal Ostroskey. “He has truly shown the integrity, dedication, and love that it takes to be a chaplain.”

Rev. Arbour explained that this was only the second time in the award’s history that it was presented to someone outside the chaplaincy. A short time later, the group voted to name the Marshal an honorary chaplain.

The May 2 award presentation took place during the Corps’ annual Harris Conference at Endicott College in Beverly, a short time after State Fire Marshal Ostroskey swore in newly elected officers and district representatives.

While the Massachusetts Corps of Fire Chaplains was incorporated in 1999, fire department chaplains have been a part of the fire service for more than 100 years. To learn more about the Corps, visit https://massfirechaplains.com.

